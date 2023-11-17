New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Konkani (Roman)

On November 17, 2023, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in Konkani (Roman). A digital edition of the release was immediately made available to the 413 in attendance at the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention in Margao, India. Printed versions will be made available in the near future.

Konkani is spoken by more than three million people along the west coast of India and is written in five different scripts. The Konkani (Roman) script is used by approximately 500,000 people living in the state of Goa, India. Currently, over 400 publishers serve in seven Konkani (Roman)-speaking congregations. Before this release, only one other translation of the Bible was available in Konkani (Roman).

The use of modern, descriptive language in this new translation makes it easier to perceive Jehovah’s qualities. One brother said: “The translation we used before renders Jesus’ words at John 21:17 simply as ‘feed my sheep.’ In contrast, the New World Translation renders his words as ‘feed my little sheep.’ This wording really helps me to contemplate the tenderness that Jehovah and Jesus feel for their obedient followers.”

We are deeply grateful to Jehovah for this new translation. We are confident that many more will be drawn to his wonderful qualities and seek his friendship.—Psalm 25:14.