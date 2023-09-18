Rainstorms Flood Hong Kong

From September 7 to 8, 2023, heavy rainstorms inundated Hong Kong. In just 24 hours, nearly 60 centimeters (24 in.) of rain fell on Hong Kong—a quarter of its annual rainfall. In addition, local authorities and residents were still dealing with the aftermath of Super Typhoon Saola, which hit the area just a week earlier. The large amount of rain has led to flash floods and landslides causing extensive damage to property and infrastructure throughout Hong Kong. Many residents have been injured or forced to evacuate.