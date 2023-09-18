SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
HONG KONG
Rainstorms Flood Hong Kong
From September 7 to 8, 2023, heavy rainstorms inundated Hong Kong. In just 24 hours, nearly 60 centimeters (24 in.) of rain fell on Hong Kong—a quarter of its annual rainfall. In addition, local authorities and residents were still dealing with the aftermath of Super Typhoon Saola, which hit the area just a week earlier. The large amount of rain has led to flash floods and landslides causing extensive damage to property and infrastructure throughout Hong Kong. Many residents have been injured or forced to evacuate.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 brother was killed in the flooding
1 home sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed
Relief Efforts
Local elders are providing practical and spiritual assistance to those affected by the flooding
We are saddened by the death of our dear brother and look forward to the day when the “God of all comfort” will do away with natural disasters and their tragic effects.—2 Corinthians 1:3.