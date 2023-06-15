Skip to content

Floodwaters fill a street in the city of Léogâne, Haiti. Top inset: A local elder clears mud from the street outside a sister’s home. Bottom inset: Brothers clean the home of a sister

JUNE 15, 2023
HAITI

Major Flooding Affects Haiti

On June 2 and 3, 2023, heavy rains caused major flooding in parts of Haiti. Reports indicate that tens of thousands of homes were flooded, affecting nearly 40,000 families in various areas of the country. Over 13,500 people have been displaced. At least 50 people have died.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers and sisters were killed

  • 1 brother and 1 sister were injured

  • 60 publishers have been displaced

  • 1 home was destroyed

  • 3 homes sustained major damage

  • 19 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls or theocratic facilities were damaged

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are providing needed spiritual and practical assistance to our brothers and sisters in the affected areas

  • Local congregations are assisting with relief efforts

We are confident that “Jehovah will give strength” to our brothers and sisters affected by the flooding in Haiti.—Psalm 29:11.

 

