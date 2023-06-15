JUNE 15, 2023
HAITI
Major Flooding Affects Haiti
On June 2 and 3, 2023, heavy rains caused major flooding in parts of Haiti. Reports indicate that tens of thousands of homes were flooded, affecting nearly 40,000 families in various areas of the country. Over 13,500 people have been displaced. At least 50 people have died.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers and sisters were killed
1 brother and 1 sister were injured
60 publishers have been displaced
1 home was destroyed
3 homes sustained major damage
19 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls or theocratic facilities were damaged
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing needed spiritual and practical assistance to our brothers and sisters in the affected areas
Local congregations are assisting with relief efforts
We are confident that “Jehovah will give strength” to our brothers and sisters affected by the flooding in Haiti.—Psalm 29:11.