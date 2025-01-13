Skip to content

JANUARY 13, 2025
HAITI

A flooded street in the city of Cap Haitien, Haiti

Extended Torrential Rains Lead to Heavy Flooding in Northern Haiti

Beginning on December 2, 2024, weeks of intense rainfall caused severe flooding and mudslides in parts of northern Haiti. These powerful storms destroyed many homes and businesses. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate to safer areas. Reports indicate that at least 13 were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, a 65-year-old sister and 2 of her relatives, including her 3-year-old grandson, were killed

  • 2 publishers were injured

  • 49 publishers were displaced

  • 2 homes were destroyed

  • 2 homes sustained major damage

  • 75 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Relief Efforts

  • Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected

  • A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

Although saddened by the destruction and loss of life these storms in Haiti have caused, we are assured that Jehovah, “the Father of tender mercies,” is eager to provide comfort and strength during such trials.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.

 

