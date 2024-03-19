MARCH 19, 2024
HAITI
Brothers in Haiti Cope With Increasing Civil Unrest
In recent years, our brothers and sisters in Haiti have been affected by increasing gang violence and civil unrest. Instability and violence have engulfed Haiti’s capital city, Port-au-Prince, since March 2, 2024, when heavily armed groups attacked key infrastructure. The government has instituted a curfew and declared a state of emergency. Reports indicate that an estimated 15,000 people have been forced to flee to safer parts of the country and dozens have been killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been injured or killed
113 brothers and sisters have been forced to flee their homes
2 homes have been destroyed
5 families have lost all their belongings as a result of looting
No Kingdom Halls have been damaged or destroyed
Relief Efforts
4 Disaster Relief Committees have been assigned to coordinate relief efforts throughout the branch territory
Circuit overseers and local elders are caring for the spiritual and material needs of those affected, including those who have fled from the violence
As a worldwide brotherhood, we unitedly pray that Jehovah gives our brothers and sisters in Haiti wisdom and a calm heart during these distressing times. Along with them, we eagerly anticipate the fulfillment of Jehovah’s promise of a new world where “peace will abound.”—Psalm 72:7.