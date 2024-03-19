Brothers in Haiti Cope With Increasing Civil Unrest

In recent years, our brothers and sisters in Haiti have been affected by increasing gang violence and civil unrest. Instability and violence have engulfed Haiti’s capital city, Port-au-Prince, since March 2, 2024, when heavily armed groups attacked key infrastructure. The government has instituted a curfew and declared a state of emergency. Reports indicate that an estimated 15,000 people have been forced to flee to safer parts of the country and dozens have been killed.