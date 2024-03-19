Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Burning tires blocking a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

MARCH 19, 2024
HAITI

Brothers in Haiti Cope With Increasing Civil Unrest

Brothers in Haiti Cope With Increasing Civil Unrest

In recent years, our brothers and sisters in Haiti have been affected by increasing gang violence and civil unrest. Instability and violence have engulfed Haiti’s capital city, Port-au-Prince, since March 2, 2024, when heavily armed groups attacked key infrastructure. The government has instituted a curfew and declared a state of emergency. Reports indicate that an estimated 15,000 people have been forced to flee to safer parts of the country and dozens have been killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters have been injured or killed

  • 113 brothers and sisters have been forced to flee their homes

  • 2 homes have been destroyed

  • 5 families have lost all their belongings as a result of looting

  • No Kingdom Halls have been damaged or destroyed

Relief Efforts

  • 4 Disaster Relief Committees have been assigned to coordinate relief efforts throughout the branch territory

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are caring for the spiritual and material needs of those affected, including those who have fled from the violence

As a worldwide brotherhood, we unitedly pray that Jehovah gives our brothers and sisters in Haiti wisdom and a calm heart during these distressing times. Along with them, we eagerly anticipate the fulfillment of Jehovah’s promise of a new world where “peace will abound.”—Psalm 72:7.

 

You May Also Like

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Assist With Disaster Relief?

Learn how we provide practical disaster relief assistance for fellow believers as well as others.

NEWS RELEASES

Brothers in Haiti Cope With Increasing Civil Unrest

English
Brothers in Haiti Cope With Increasing Civil Unrest
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024114/univ/art/702024114_univ_sqr_xl.jpg