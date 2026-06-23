Preaching Campaign Reaches Thousands in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa

From April 6 to May 3, 2026, Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in a special preaching campaign in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa. More than 200 brothers and sisters from Angola, Brazil, France, Portugal, and several other West African countries joined nearly 230 local publishers.

The campaign took place in the capital, Bissau, a city of more than 700,000 people. The brothers and sisters shared the Bible’s message of hope in both the native Creole language and Portuguese. More than 700 individuals requested a Bible study.

While participating in the door-to-door ministry, two sisters met a young woman who told them that her father studied with Jehovah’s Witnesses before he passed away. She still had the book Lessons You Can Learn From the Bible, which her father had used during his Bible study and that she often read. For nine years, she had hoped that the Witnesses would return. When the sisters offered her a Bible study, she readily accepted. Before they left, the woman asked, “You will be back, right?” The sisters assured her that they would return the following day.

On another occasion during the campaign, two publishers met a young woman who was discouraged and expressed disappointment with God. She had recently lost her job and wondered why God was allowing her to suffer even though she tried to be a good person. The Witnesses sympathized with her situation and then read Job 2:2-5 to help her understand that God does not cause our suffering. Encouraged, the woman accepted a Bible study using the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. The next time they met with her, she told them that she had read the entire book of Job in one night and had shared what she learned with her family.

We thank Jehovah for blessing the efforts of our brothers and sisters to help many more in Guinea-Bissau find the refreshing waters of truth in God’s Word.—Isaiah 55:1.