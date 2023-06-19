JUNE 19, 2023
GUAM
Typhoon Mawar Strikes Guam and Rota
Typhoon Mawar struck the islands of Guam and Rota on May 24, 2023. It was the strongest typhoon to pass through the region in 20 years. The typhoon battered the islands with more than 70 centimeters (28 in.) of rain and wind speeds in excess of 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). The damaging winds and rain caused water and power outages in most of Guam and Rota.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were injured or killed
3 homes were destroyed
12 homes sustained major damage
8 homes sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing much-needed spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the typhoon
2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts
We look forward to the time when no one will live in fear of natural disasters and everyone “will find exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.”—Psalm 37:11.