Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Damaged homes of our brothers and sisters in the village of Dededo, Guam

JUNE 19, 2023
GUAM

Typhoon Mawar Strikes Guam and Rota

Typhoon Mawar Strikes Guam and Rota

Typhoon Mawar struck the islands of Guam and Rota on May 24, 2023. It was the strongest typhoon to pass through the region in 20 years. The typhoon battered the islands with more than 70 centimeters (28 in.) of rain and wind speeds in excess of 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). The damaging winds and rain caused water and power outages in most of Guam and Rota.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were injured or killed

  • 3 homes were destroyed

  • 12 homes sustained major damage

  • 8 homes sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are providing much-needed spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the typhoon

  • 2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts

We look forward to the time when no one will live in fear of natural disasters and everyone “will find exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.”—Psalm 37:11.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Typhoon Mawar Strikes Guam and Rota

English
Typhoon Mawar Strikes Guam and Rota
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023203/univ/art/702023203_univ_sqr_xl.jpg