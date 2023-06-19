Typhoon Mawar Strikes Guam and Rota

Typhoon Mawar struck the islands of Guam and Rota on May 24, 2023. It was the strongest typhoon to pass through the region in 20 years. The typhoon battered the islands with more than 70 centimeters (28 in.) of rain and wind speeds in excess of 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). The damaging winds and rain caused water and power outages in most of Guam and Rota.