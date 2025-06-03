Witnesses in Greece Reflect on Their Rich Theocratic History During 2025

Since the establishment of the Christian congregation in the first century, Greece has played an important role in theocratic history. During 2025, Jehovah’s Witnesses will mark several significant events in their modern-day history in Greece.

One hundred years ago: From April 23 to 26, 1925, Jehovah’s Witnesses (then known as Bible Students) held their first assembly in modern times in Athens, Greece. Nearly 200 people attended that assembly, and 68 were baptized. Four months later, our brothers achieved their first legal victory in Greece. As a result of a constitutional provision against proselytism, the police had confiscated our publications and the government had restricted our preaching activity. However, on August 27, the Athens Court of Misdemeanors ruled in the brothers’ favor and recognized their right to preach. It noted that our literature did not violate the Constitution, but rather “taught moral principles for the education of man.”

Attendees posing for a photograph during the first assembly in Athens in April 1925

Fifty years ago: On June 3, 1975, the Greek Council of State officially recognized Jehovah’s Witnesses as a “known religion.” This ruling came after decades of intense persecution and opposition to the preaching work during World War II, a civil war, and two dictatorships. An 84-year-old sister named Voula Kalaitzi personally endured many trials during the second dictatorship. She recalled: “Back then, we had to retreat to the forests and hold our meetings in secret.” Eventually, a new government came to power. Following the June 1975 decision, our brothers quickly organized the first nationwide assembly of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Greece. From July 10 to 13, some 19,200 attended the program at the Apollon Stadium in Athens, and 301 were baptized. Voula continued: “When we finally gathered freely in public, the enthusiasm was unmistakable. I couldn’t hold back my tears of joy!”

The first nationwide assembly of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Greece, which was held at the Apollon Stadium in Athens in July 1975

Today, the more than 27,000 brothers and sisters in Greece appreciate the opportunity to meet together and share the Bible’s message with others freely. We thank Jehovah for blessing their zeal and determination to “stand firm in the faith.”—1 Corinthians 16:13.