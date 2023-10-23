Severe Storms Cause Heavy Flooding in Central Greece

During September 2023, two powerful storms brought heavy rain to central Greece. The first was a severe storm named Daniel, which caused catastrophic flooding in the area from September 4 to 7, 2023.

Three weeks later, from September 26 to 28, 2023, another severe storm, Elias, caused additional flooding in the same region. In one city, 14 centimeters (5.5 in.) of rain fell in under four hours. Reports indicate extensive damage to businesses, homes, and infrastructure in the area. More than 4,500 people were forced to evacuate their homes. In total, 17 people died.