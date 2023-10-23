OCTOBER 23, 2023
GREECE
Severe Storms Cause Heavy Flooding in Central Greece
During September 2023, two powerful storms brought heavy rain to central Greece. The first was a severe storm named Daniel, which caused catastrophic flooding in the area from September 4 to 7, 2023.
Three weeks later, from September 26 to 28, 2023, another severe storm, Elias, caused additional flooding in the same region. In one city, 14 centimeters (5.5 in.) of rain fell in under four hours. Reports indicate extensive damage to businesses, homes, and infrastructure in the area. More than 4,500 people were forced to evacuate their homes. In total, 17 people died.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been killed
1 elderly sister was injured
270 publishers had to evacuate
11 homes were destroyed
47 homes sustained major damage
51 homes sustained minor damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
6 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those in the affected areas
2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts
We pray for those affected by the severe flooding in Greece and look forward to the time when Jehovah, who ‘sits above the flooding waters,’ will do away with natural disasters once and for all.—Psalm 29:10.