Witnesses in North America Share the Bible’s Message During Solar Eclipse

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse was visible across portions of North America. Millions of people flocked to view this natural phenomenon, with many traveling long distances. A special preaching initiative was organized in over two dozen cities situated along the path of the eclipse. Jehovah’s Witnesses from Canada, Mexico, and the United States participated in the initiative, using literature display carts that presented Bible publications in some 15 languages.

In Carbondale, Illinois, U.S.A., two college students approached one of our literature display carts. One of our sisters began a conversation with them using the question displayed on the cart, “Was Life Created?” As the conversation continued, one of the young men asked: “If God exists and loves us, why does he allow suffering?” The sister showed how to use jw.org to find the answer. Both students were particularly impressed by one of our videos addressing the question. The men said that they wanted to learn more and to share what they had learned with their friends.

Brothers and sisters in Canada and the United States participating in the preaching initiative on the day of the eclipse

A young Punjabi-speaking man in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, was impressed when a sister at a cart greeted him in his language. This simple gesture led to a good conversation, and the sister was able to demonstrate a Bible study using the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. The man was surprised to learn that he could have a personal Bible study at a time and place convenient to him, even via videoconference. The sister made arrangements for one of our brothers to begin studying the Bible with him.

One sister at a literature display cart in Evansville, Indiana, U.S.A., started a conversation with a woman who mentioned she had moved to the area to care for her ailing mother. Our sister explained that she cared for her own mother and understood the challenges of caregiving. The sister then read the comforting words found at Isaiah 33:24 and Revelation 21:4. Deeply moved by these Bible promises, the woman asked the sister to read the verses again. This led to a good conversation, and they arranged to continue their Bible discussion.

We rejoice that our brothers and sisters throughout North America could use this unique event to teach others about our “Grand Creator” and his wonderful promises.—Ecclesiastes 12:1, 2.