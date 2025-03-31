MARCH 31, 2025 | UPDATED: APRIL 24, 2025
GLOBAL NEWS
UPDATE—Deadly Earthquake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand
On March 28, 2025, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Myanmar. The earthquake and several strong aftershocks caused extensive damage to bridges, buildings, and roads in and around the city of Mandalay. Reports from the country indicate that over 3,400 people were injured, more than 1,700 were killed, and some 300 are still missing.
Over 1,300 kilometers (808 mi) away in Bangkok, Thailand, the same powerful earthquake caused a high-rise building to collapse. There are 18 confirmed dead, 33 injured, and over 75 who remain missing in Thailand.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Myanmar
Sadly, a married couple was killed
9 publishers were injured
142 publishers were displaced
6 homes were destroyed
25 homes sustained major damage
52 homes sustained minor damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
4 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Thailand
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
2 publishers were injured
52 publishers were displaced
4 homes sustained major damage
69 homes sustained minor damage
8 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected
1 Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned in Myanmar to coordinate relief efforts
We are saddened by the death and destruction caused by this earthquake. With firm faith in God’s promises, we look forward to a future time when “the sound of weeping or a cry of distress” will be no more.—Isaiah 65:19.