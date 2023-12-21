Town of Fishkill, New York, U.S.A., Gives Approval for New Support Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses

On October 27, 2023, site plan approval was granted for new construction at the Bethel facilities in the town of Fishkill, New York, U.S.A. This approval from the Town Planning Board means that work on the new Fishkill Support Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses can begin immediately.

The Fishkill Bethel facilities are located about 64 kilometers (40 mi) north of the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warwick, New York, U.S.A. The brothers and sisters serving at Fishkill work in computer support, information technology, and other assignments.

The new construction will be built on a 23-hectare (57-acre) site across the street from the existing Bethel accommodations. The support center will include a two-story, 4,366-square-meter (47,000-sq-ft) office building, a 1,393-square-meter (15,000-sq-ft) maintenance building, and a 1,393-square-meter (15,000-sq-ft) recreation building. Outdoor recreation areas are also planned. Considerable attention has been given to designing the site in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way.

A rendering of the new Fishkill Support Center, which includes (1) a two-story office building, (2) a recreation building, (3) a maintenance building, and (4) outdoor recreation areas

While most of the construction work will be outsourced, it will be overseen by a few brothers serving at Bethel. The facility is projected to be completed by October 2025.

Brother Jason Kahle, who currently lives at Fishkill and works in office support, remarked: “Until now, Fishkill Bethel has primarily consisted of residential accommodations with no shared space for those who live there. However, these new facilities will provide a place for many of us to meet and work together. We are eagerly anticipating the completion of this new support center!”

Several of the existing Bethel residential accommodations in Fishkill, New York

We rejoice at the announcement of this construction project that will serve to further unite those serving at Fishkill Bethel. We pray along with them for Jehovah’s rich blessing on this exciting project.—Psalm 127:1.