Tours of Bethel Facilities Resume Around the World

On June 1, 2023, many Bethel facilities around the globe reopened their doors for tours. This was after a pause of more than three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a special day for members of the worldwide Bethel family and for the thousands who came to tour.

Tour attendants enthusiastically greet visitors to the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warwick, New York, U.S.A.

As visitors arrived, Bethelites greeted them with welcome signs, songs, smiles, and warm embraces. Ellis Bott, who began serving at the world headquarters in Warwick, New York, during the pandemic, comments: “It was just incredible seeing Bethelites line up outside the lobby with welcome signs! The many tears of joy I saw reminded me just how special Bethel really is.” Alexis Alexander, a part-time commuter Bethelite, was thrilled to have a share in greeting and showing hospitality to those arriving for tours. She said: “It was really special to witness the brothers’ love for Jehovah and His house.”

Mi-yeon Jo and her eight-year-old son, Yoon, visit Korea Bethel

Mi-yeon Jo was excited to finally bring her eight-year-old son, Yoon, to tour the branch office in South Korea. Yoon was so excited to tour Bethel that he could hardly sleep the night before. Mi-yeon said: “As soon as we woke up, we listened to the song about Caleb and Sophia visiting Bethel. And we even played it in the car on the way to the branch.” Yoon enjoyed the tour so much that he said: “All Bethel needs is animals, and it would be paradise.”

Noah Johnsen and his parents tour the United States branch in Wallkill, New York

Noah Johnsen, a young man from Alberta, Canada, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, always wanted to tour the Bethel facilities in New York, U.S.A. Since his condition prevents him from traveling by plane, his parents drove him some 4,100 kilometers (2,500 mi) to tour the United States branch in Wallkill, New York. Reflecting on his tour, Noah said: “The entire experience can be summed up in one word—love. I felt Jehovah’s love and the brothers’ love.”

Fyodor Zhitnikov and his wife, Yulita, view a museum exhibit at the branch in Kazakhstan

Seventy-six-year-old Fyodor Zhitnikov and his wife, Yulita, were thrilled to tour the museum at the Bethel facilities in Kazakhstan. One section of the museum features several brothers and sisters who endured faithfully for decades. This exhibit is especially dear to Fyodor, who served alongside many of them. Fyodor expressed great appreciation for the care that went into preparing the exhibit. He said: “If records of our ministry and deeds were preserved by the brothers for all these years, then all the more so Jehovah remembers everything and appreciates the work of each of us.”

We rejoice at being able to once again welcome visitors to Bethel facilities around the world. We look forward to welcoming many thousands more in the days ahead!—Psalm 122:1.

Below is a photo gallery of our brothers and sisters touring various Bethel facilities and museums.