Tens of Thousands Worldwide Respond to September 2025 Preaching Campaign “An End to War—How?”

During September 2025, Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in a worldwide campaign featuring The Watchtower No. 1 2025, entitled “An End to War—How?” Along with sharing the Bible’s message of peace, the Witnesses invited interested individuals to attend a special talk on the same theme at the campaign’s conclusion. The unified efforts of millions of our brothers and sisters around the globe resulted in many encouraging experiences. Here are just a few.

ARMENIA

When two brothers in the house-to-house ministry asked a woman in Yerevan if she thought wars would ever end, she told them that she hopes so. She also said that she prays to God for peace. The woman’s husband soon joined the conversation and invited the brothers inside. The couple explained that they had lost their home after fleeing a war zone. They also mentioned that current world conditions trouble them. The brothers encouraged the couple by showing them the video Why Did God Create the Earth? After discussing several points from the video, both the husband and his wife readily accepted the offer of a Bible study.

ECUADOR

A sister in Guayaquil began a conversation with a woman by sharing several thoughts from the article “Finding Peace Despite War and Violent Conflict” in the featured magazine. When the sister read Psalm 72:7 and its promise that “peace will abound” forever, the woman was deeply moved. She agreed to a demonstration of our Bible study course, and together they considered part of the first lesson of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. During her next visit, the sister found the woman waiting eagerly to continue their discussion. Now the woman is studying and plans to attend one of our meetings.

FINLAND

The Witnesses visited a woman in her home in the town of Vihti and asked her if there would ever be an end to wars. She recalled seeing that same question featured on one of our literature display carts. Although she had not stopped to learn more at the time, the woman said that the question had left her curious. She explained to the sisters that she works with refugees and is keenly aware of the effect wars can have on children. When the sisters shared Psalm 46:9 and the promise that God will bring “an end to wars,” the woman asked if this referred to the afterlife in heaven. The sisters then read verse 8, highlighting the words “on the earth.” This led to a warm conversation on several Bible topics. Afterward, the woman said she looked forward to learning more.

TANZANIA

A student approached one of our literature display carts in Dar es Salaam and took a copy of The Watchtower No. 1 2025. Two brothers immediately offered the young man a Bible study, which he accepted. Later that same day, they spoke with the young man again and showed him the video What Happens at a Bible Study? Although he was excited to learn more, he explained that he only had time to study late in the evenings. Hearing this, the brothers agreed to study with him at 10:00 p.m. Now the young man is making good progress and continues studying in the Enjoy Life Forever! book.

THAILAND

In the city of Trat, a sister met a local businesswoman and asked her if she thought there would ever be a time when wars would end. The woman said that she hopes so, as she had personally been affected by conflicts in the past. After reading Romans 15:4, the sister highlighted four essential things in the verse that God’s Word provides: instruction, endurance, comfort, and hope. Then the sister showed the woman the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure and offered to review the first paragraph of lesson 01 with her. The woman now studies regularly and is making good progress.

As a united brotherhood, we thank Jehovah for blessing our efforts to share his wonderful promise that he will put an end to war forever and that mankind will “find exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.”—Psalm 37:11.

Below is a photo gallery of our brothers and sisters from various countries excitedly taking part in the worldwide campaign and attending the special talk during September 2025.