Preaching Campaigns During Maritime Festivals in Northern Europe Yield Outstanding Results

Between May and August 2025, Jehovah’s Witnesses took part in preaching campaigns across six cities throughout northern Germany and the Netherlands. These campaigns were conducted in connection with several popular maritime festivals that drew thousands of visitors to each city. Thanks to the combined efforts of our brothers and sisters, some 1,000 individuals requested a Bible study.

During the campaign in Amsterdam, several brothers and sisters boarded a tram with their literature display carts and traveled to the city center to take part in the campaign. A man on the tram commended our brothers for their polite manner. As the man was conversing with one of the Witnesses, he mentioned that although he had been raised in a religious family, he never felt a close bond with his Creator. When he learned about the benefit of having a personal Bible study, the man agreed to meet later that week to begin the study.

Brother and sisters taking part in the campaign outside Warnemünde Lighthouse in Rostock, Germany

On another occasion, a young woman and her boyfriend approached a literature cart. Pointing to the poster that advertised a free Bible course, she said: “May I ask you about the Bible course? I’ve been wanting to study the Bible for a long time. Is it really free? And how big is the class?” The Witnesses were happy to explain that there was no charge and that rather than a classroom setting, it would be a personal Bible study. The couple eagerly accepted copies of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure.

In the city of Bremerhaven, Germany, a sailor visiting from Peru noticed the warm and friendly demeanor of the Witnesses standing near a literature display cart. His initial interest led to a conversation with one of our brothers, who helped him download the JW Library app in Spanish. After reviewing part of lesson 01 in the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, the sailor expressed interest in learning more. Although still living and working on a ship, he now enjoys a regular Bible study by telephone with the brother.

Some of the over 2 million visitors to SAIL Amsterdam passing by a couple standing with literature display carts along the IJ waterway

We are encouraged by these positive experiences and the example of our brothers and sisters in Germany and the Netherlands who ‘cast their bread on the waters’ by zealously sharing the good news.—Ecclesiastes 11:1.