Preaching Campaign in Southern Africa Reaps Remarkable Results

From April 21 to May 26, 2025, over 8,500 of Jehovah’s Witnesses from the country of South Africa participated in a preaching campaign in four neighboring countries: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Namibia. Outstandingly, during the five-week campaign, our brothers and sisters received nearly 7,000 requests for Bible studies.

In Eswatini, the brothers and sisters made a difficult journey up a mountain road to reach a small town. Soon after arriving, two sisters met a young boy who quickly ran to tell his mother that Jehovah’s Witnesses were there. When the woman met the sisters, she could not hold back her tears. She had studied the Bible and attended our meetings in the past but lost contact with the Witnesses after moving. She eagerly accepted the sisters’ offer to restart her Bible study and to attend the meeting that weekend.

Left: A group of publishers crossing a bridge while preaching in Eswatini. Right: A sister from South Africa sharing a scripture while preaching in Namibia

Two sisters participating in the campaign in Lesotho returned to a home where they had not found anyone earlier in the day. This time, a woman answered the door. After learning that they were Jehovah’s Witnesses, she fondly recalled the encouraging conversations she had many years ago with a Witness classmate. However, the woman had not had any contact with the Witnesses since then. When the sisters offered her a Bible study, she gladly accepted.

Brothers and sisters from South Africa holding a welcome sign outside a Kingdom Hall in Botswana

We are encouraged by the zeal and self-sacrificing spirit of our brothers and sisters who supported the campaign. How happy we are to see Jehovah’s blessing on their effort to contact those “rightly disposed for everlasting life.”—Acts 13:48.