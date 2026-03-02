Powerful Storms Bring Destructive Winds and Rain to Parts of France and Portugal

Beginning on January 28, 2026, a series of severe storms swept across Portugal. The first, Storm Kristin, made landfall near the city of Leiria in central Portugal. With wind speeds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour (124 mph), Kristin is the strongest storm ever recorded in the country. It uprooted trees, damaged homes and businesses, and left more than one million people without electricity. Then, on February 4, Storm Leonardo brought several days of heavy rain, resulting in extensive flooding across central regions of the country. Just a few days later, on February 7, Storm Marta struck, bringing torrential rains that caused additional flooding and triggered landslides. Thousands of residents were displaced, and sadly, at least 16 people were killed.

Additionally, beginning on February 11, 2026, the same powerful weather system produced Storm Nils, which swept through southern France with winds in excess of 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). Heavy rains brought by the storm caused unprecedented flooding in some areas. Just over a week later, on February 19, Storm Pedro brought more wind and flooding rains to the same region, causing several rivers to reach historically high levels. These powerful storms affected nearly one million people living in France, and at least two were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

France

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

33 publishers were displaced

1 home was destroyed

4 homes sustained major damage

137 homes sustained minor damage

14 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Portugal

None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

5 publishers were displaced

29 homes were destroyed

13 homes sustained major damage

639 homes sustained minor damage

25 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual comfort and support as well as practical assistance to those impacted in both France and Portugal

Brothers and sisters are happily providing rooming for fellow believers affected by these storms

In Portugal, a Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned to coordinate relief efforts

We eagerly look forward to the time when people will no longer suffer the effects of extreme weather.—Psalm 107:29.