Tamara Brattseva

Born: 1955 (Soviet Union)

Baptized: 1995

Background: Worked as an occupational safety engineer. Married Aleksandr in 1975. They have one daughter. Tamara is the only Witness in her family

Charged with: Organizing and participating in religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses via videoconference and discussing the Bible

Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of six years and three months

Personal Comments

How has this experience affected your relationship with Jehovah?

I find comfort in the words of Isaiah 26:3, where it says: “You will safeguard those who fully lean on you; you will give them continuous peace, because it is in you that they trust.” As I trust in Jehovah, he keeps me from becoming overly anxious about what to say in court or what will happen to me in the future. And with the help of his spirit, I am able to maintain my composure when false accusations are made and negative things are said against me in court. I also do not harbor any negative feelings toward the prosecutor or the judge. In many ways, this persecution has drawn me closer to Jehovah, and for that I am grateful.