“Persecution Has Drawn Me Closer to Jehovah”
On October 17, 2025, the Razdolnenskiy District Court of the Republic of Crimea convicted Sister Tamara Brattseva and gave her a suspended prison sentence of six years and three months. She is not required to go to prison at this time.
We are encouraged to know that as long as we, like Tamara, continue to rely on Jehovah, he will show us loyal love and come to our aid.—Psalm 59:9, 10.