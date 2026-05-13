Over 11,000 Bible Studies Requested During Preaching Campaign in Kenya and Tanzania

From March 9 to April 5, 2026, Jehovah’s Witnesses participated in a special Swahili-language preaching campaign in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Over 2,000 brothers and sisters from 246 congregations shared the Kingdom message in the two cities, which together are home to more than 12 million people. Outstandingly, the campaign resulted in over 11,000 requests for Bible studies.

Nairobi, Kenya

While working from house to house, two sisters met a woman who said she had recently separated from her husband. The sisters acknowledged the challenges that many married couples face today and highlighted several Bible principles that have helped couples to overcome these difficulties successfully. The woman said she felt that God had sent them to help her. When the sisters returned the following day, the woman told them, “I shared what you showed me from the Bible with my husband, and we were able to reconcile.” The couple agreed to a Bible study using the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure. In addition, the wife attended the special talk and the Memorial of Jesus’ death.

Sisters walking to a territory during the campaign in Nairobi

On another occasion, two brothers met a young mother who expressed concern for the safety and happiness of her family. The brothers showed her the first lesson of the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure and demonstrated our Bible study program. As they were leaving, the woman said: “I am very grateful to you for coming. I realize you are doing what Jesus did—going out to find people and teach them about God’s Word.”

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Two sisters met a woman at her workplace. Using the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, they showed her the Bible’s explanation as to why people suffer. The woman then told them that she was still grieving the loss of her mother, who had passed away three years ago. The sisters then happily shared with her God’s promise of a resurrection. The woman said, “Since my mom died, I have not experienced this kind of comfort.” She eagerly agreed to a Bible study.

Left: Two sisters witnessing to a Swahili-speaking man in Kenya. Right: A sister conversing with a fellow passenger on the bus in Tanzania

We are happy to hear of these good results and appreciate the willing spirit of our brothers and sisters in Kenya and Tanzania, who are “bringing good news of something better” to honesthearted ones.—Isaiah 52:7.