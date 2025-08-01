New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures First Released 75 Years Ago

On August 2, 1950, the first edition of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released. Brother Nathan H. Knorr released this new translation to an audience of 82,075 at the Theocracy’s Increase Assembly of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The 1950 edition of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures

Before that historic release, our brothers and sisters used a variety of Bible translations. For example, many English-speaking Witnesses at the time relied primarily on the 1901 edition of the American Standard Version as well as the King James Version, which was first published in 1611. The archaic and obsolete language found in some of these translations made understanding God’s Word a real challenge. Brother Knorr acknowledged these issues and stated: “More and more the need has been felt for a translation in modern speech, in harmony with revealed truth, and yet furnishing us the basis for gaining further truth by faithfully presenting the sense of the original writings.”

Attendees at the Theocracy’s Increase Assembly joyfully holding up the release in August 1950

In December 1947, the New World Bible Translation Committee began work on a clear and unbiased translation of the Holy Scriptures. In undertaking this considerable task, the translation committee relied on the oldest and most reliable manuscripts available. Most significantly, the Christian Greek Scriptures restored Jehovah’s name in 237 places. Following the release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in 1950, work continued to prepare a translation of the Hebrew Scriptures, which was gradually released in five volumes. Finally, in 1961, the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released. In the decades that followed, several revised editions were also produced. The most recent revision was released in 2013.

Reflecting on the release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in 1950, Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, remarked: “Translating the Christian Greek Scriptures no doubt was a daunting task. But Jehovah clearly blessed the diligent work of those dear brothers! Their efforts 75 years ago serve as the basis for the remarkable Bible translation work taking place worldwide today. The New World Translation is now available in whole or in part in over 320 languages. As a result, literally billions of people can enjoy an accurate and easy-to-understand translation of the Holy Scriptures and draw even closer to its Author, Jehovah God.”—1 Timothy 2:3, 4.

Left to right: A Witness downloading the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Romany (Southern Greece), brothers examining the revised New World Translation in Kinyarwanda, and a sister happily displaying the Bible in Australian Sign Language

We are grateful for the work of those faithful brothers some 75 years ago as well as for the ongoing efforts made today to translate God’s Word into a variety of languages. Ultimately, however, our thanks and praise go to Jehovah for providing all mankind with his Word of truth!—2 Timothy 3:16, 17.