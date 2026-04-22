Millions View Television Broadcasts of Our Bible-Based Videos Throughout Bolivia and Colombia

In early April 2026, as people worldwide prepared to observe the Memorial of Jesus’ death, several videos produced by Jehovah’s Witnesses, including The Good News According to Jesus, were shown on 15 television stations throughout Bolivia and Colombia. Participating television stations reported that over the course of just four days, an estimated six million individuals watched these videos. A manager at one television station remarked: “The videos that you produce are ranked among the most-watched content nationwide on public television.” During the broadcasts, viewers were periodically encouraged to visit jw.org and request a Bible study.

Viewers enjoying a television broadcast of one of our videos in Quechua (Bolivia)

This is the third year that television stations in Bolivia and Colombia have shown our Bible-based videos during the Memorial season. Brother Oscar Chicas, a member of the Colombia Branch Committee, noted: “In addition to Spanish, we were excited that a few stations also presented these videos in Quechua (Bolivia) and Islander Creole English. Several stations have already expressed interest in showing more of our videos, including additional episodes of The Good News According to Jesus as they become available.” Below are some examples of the positive results of these broadcasts.

When a brother in Colombia invited one man to the Memorial, the man mentioned that he had recently watched television broadcasts of the videos about Daniel, Hezekiah, and Jonah. After commenting on the high production quality of the videos, the man shared that watching them helped him better understand those Bible accounts. Additionally, the man recalled seeing the offer of a Bible study on-screen during the broadcast and asked our brother for a study right away.

Inmates watching The Good News According to Jesus at a prison in Girón, Santander, Colombia

These broadcasts also reached some who might not otherwise have an opportunity to hear the good news. For example, inmates at a prison in Colombia watched a television broadcast of several of our videos, including Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith—Part 1. They were excited to watch the second episode, but it was scheduled to be shown after their curfew. The inmates were happy when prison officials granted them permission to view the second episode at a later time.

We are grateful that our Bible-based videos are helping millions to gain an accurate knowledge of God’s Word and learn more about his Son, Jesus. We pray that these valuable tools continue to help honesthearted ones to benefit from the education that Jehovah provides.—Psalm 73:28.