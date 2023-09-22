Kingdom Message Warms Hearts in Northernmost Parts of Canada and the United States

Brother Mark Sanderson delivers the dedication talk in Iqaluit, Nunavut

On May 20, 2023, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, delivered the dedication talk for a new Kingdom Hall in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. A total of 44 people attended the dedication program in person, and 388 tied in via videoconference. Nunavut is considered among the most sparsely populated places on earth, with fewer than 40,000 residents and a landmass of about 1,837,000 square kilometers (709,270 sq mi). As previously reported on jw.org, our brothers overcame many unique challenges to build this Kingdom Hall. The intrepid Witnesses that brought the good news to this isolated territory were met by harsh conditions and rugged terrain. Their stalwart example was highlighted during the dedication program.

Canada’s northern territories make up 40 percent of the country’s landmass and include Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon

In 1976, Sister Margaret Gallie moved 2,052 kilometers (1,275 mi) from Montreal, Quebec, to a community now known as Iqaluit, Nunavut. She was the first Witness to preach in that vast and barren land. Later that same year, Brother Hans Pintar, who was serving as a circuit overseer, and his wife, Minerva, made a special week-long visit to encourage Sister Gallie and to share in the ministry.

Then, in 1983, a small group of zealous Witnesses traveled to Iqaluit. Their combined efforts in the preaching work resulted in a local family becoming the first residents of the area to get baptized. Over the next 20 years, courageous Kingdom proclaimers made numerous trips to this isolated region to share the good news with others. In 2008, a group was officially formed in Iqaluit. By 2010, this small group had grown into a congregation, holding their meetings in a school gymnasium. The brothers and sisters were thrilled when, in October 2022, they moved into their newly built Kingdom Hall.

Self-sacrificing publishers braving the challenging conditions in Canada’s far northern territories over many years

In addition to Iqaluit, special pioneers along with others preached in various isolated areas throughout Nunavut. Brother Joel Therrien and his wife, Cheryl, were among them. They moved to Baker Lake, which is located 1,329 kilometers (826 mi) west of Iqaluit. Brother Therrien reflects: “Despite the cold weather, the isolation, and the expenses involved, it was worth every sacrifice necessary. Jehovah’s blessing was evident in the heartwarming response of the people living in Baker Lake. We appreciated having the opportunity to share the Bible’s message with the people living there.”

Brothers Joel Therrien and Joseph Utatnaq attend the “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention in Winnipeg, Canada, on August 25, 2023

Joseph Utatnaq is a resident of Baker Lake who responded positively to the Kingdom good news. He accepted a Bible study with Brother Therrien and was baptized in 2021. Brother Utatnaq is currently the only publisher living in Baker Lake. When he learned that the Kingdom Hall dedication program in Iqaluit was going to take place in May 2023, he put forth considerable effort to be in attendance. It was the first time since his baptism that he was able to meet in person with his brothers and sisters in a Kingdom Hall. He comments: “I was so impressed when I saw the finished Kingdom Hall. Many who helped build the hall were not local residents and were unaccustomed to the climate and conditions here. It was obvious that their love for Jehovah and their neighbor moved them.”

There are currently a total of 178 brothers and sisters serving in four congregations in the northern territories, which include one congregation in Nunavut, two in the Northwest Territories, and one in Yukon. These territories make up nearly 40 percent of Canada’s landmass. While the extreme cold and rugged environment in Canada’s far north make it a challenge to contact those living in these isolated areas, we admire the efforts of our brothers and sisters who make themselves available to preach the good news in these remote areas.—Acts 1:8.