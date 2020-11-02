Kingdom Message Reaches People Worldwide During September 2023 Campaign

Two sisters in Taiwan met a man who was distressed over the recent fires in Hawaii. One of the sisters showed him a picture in The Watchtower depicting the future Paradise on earth. He commented: “It would be a wonderful thing if the earth could be like this picture. In a world full of bad news, it’s so nice to hear this comforting message of hope.”

How privileged we all were to participate in this worldwide campaign and share with people everywhere the source of true comfort and hope, God’s Kingdom.—Romans 15:4.

Below is a photo gallery of our brothers and sisters from several countries joyfully sharing in the worldwide preaching campaign.