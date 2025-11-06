Log In (opens new window)
NOVEMBER 6, 2025
GLOBAL NEWS

Hurricane Melissa cut a path of destruction across several Caribbean islands during October 2025. Inset: A satellite image of the Category 5 hurricane shortly before it made landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Multiple Islands in the Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Multiple Islands in the Caribbean

On October 21, 2025, Tropical Storm Melissa formed in the central Caribbean Sea. The storm rapidly intensified into a powerful Category 5 hurricane. Over the next several days, Hurricane Melissa caused catastrophic damage across several Caribbean islands.

Jamaica: On October 28, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica with sustained winds of 297 kilometers per hour (185 mph). This marked the first time that a Category 5 hurricane made direct landfall in Jamaica. At one point, at least 75 percent of the island was without electricity. Additionally, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides that displaced some 125,000 residents.

Cuba: On October 29, the storm struck Cuba’s eastern coast as a Category 3 hurricane. Along with sustained winds reaching 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), Melissa inundated parts of the island with as much as 38 centimeters (15 in.) of rain. These dangerous conditions caused serious damage to homes and roadways. As a result, over 700,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes.

Dominican Republic and Haiti: Beginning on October 29, those living in the Dominican Republic also began experiencing the effects of Hurricane Melissa. Authorities reported overflowing rivers that triggered landslides in several parts of the country. Similarly, officials in Haiti stated that heavy flooding in the southern and western parts of their country prompted more than 16,000 individuals to flee to safer areas.

As a Category 1 hurricane, it next traveled north across the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos before passing over Bermuda, resulting in localized flooding and power outages. Throughout the Caribbean, hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Along with thousands of injuries, officials report that at least 80 were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Left to right: The heavily damaged home of a Witness in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba; A brother helping to clean the home of a Witness family after mudslides in Petit Goave, Haiti; A Kingdom Hall destroyed by Hurricane Melissa in Bluefields, Jamaica

Bahamas, Bermuda, and Turks and Caicos

  •  None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

  •  3 homes sustained minor damage

  •  No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Cuba

  •  None of our brothers and sisters were killed

  •  4 publishers were injured

  •  439 publishers were displaced

  •  32 homes were destroyed

  •  194 homes sustained major damage

  •  351 homes sustained minor damage

  •  2 Assembly Halls sustained major damage

  •  2 Assembly Halls sustained minor damage

  •  3 Kingdom Halls were destroyed

  •  7 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  •  13 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Dominican Republic

  •  None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

  •  1 publisher was displaced

  •  1 home sustained minor damage

  •  No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Haiti

  •  None of our brothers and sisters were killed or injured

  •  18 publishers were displaced

  •  1 home sustained major damage

  •  7 homes sustained minor damage

  •  No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Jamaica

  •  None of our brothers and sisters were killed

  •  10 publishers were injured

  •  221 publishers were displaced

  •  47 homes were destroyed

  •  262 homes sustained major damage

  •  346 homes sustained minor damage

  •  1 Assembly Hall sustained major damage

  •  1 Kingdom Hall was destroyed

  •  7 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  •  13 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  •  Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are providing practical assistance to those impacted by the hurricane

  •  4 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts across the affected area

We are deeply saddened by the destruction and loss of life caused by this exceptionally powerful hurricane. We pray that Jehovah continues providing comfort and wisdom to those affected by Hurricane Melissa, confident that he will soon provide all his loyal ones with ‘a peaceful abiding place and tranquil resting-places.’—Isaiah 32:18.

