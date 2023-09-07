SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
GLOBAL NEWS
Hurricane Idalia Batters Western Cuba and Parts of the Southeastern United States
On August 29, 2023, Tropical Storm Idalia struck western Cuba’s Pinar del Río province, bringing heavy winds and rainfall to the area. The storm then strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane, registering winds of over 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph). On August 30, 2023, Hurricane Idalia made landfall over Keaton Beach, on the Gulf Coast of Florida, U.S.A. Idalia was later downgraded to a tropical storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, floods, and power outages to large portions of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Cuba
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
1 publisher was displaced
1 home was destroyed
12 homes sustained minor damage
United States
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
1 publisher suffered a minor injury
1,297 publishers were displaced
4 homes were destroyed
12 homes sustained major damage
61 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
In both Cuba and the United States, local elders and circuit overseers in the impacted areas are providing assistance with spiritual and practical needs
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support all those affected by Hurricane Idalia.—Isaiah 63:9.