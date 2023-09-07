Hurricane Idalia Batters Western Cuba and Parts of the Southeastern United States

On August 29, 2023, Tropical Storm Idalia struck western Cuba’s Pinar del Río province, bringing heavy winds and rainfall to the area. The storm then strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane, registering winds of over 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph). On August 30, 2023, Hurricane Idalia made landfall over Keaton Beach, on the Gulf Coast of Florida, U.S.A. Idalia was later downgraded to a tropical storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, floods, and power outages to large portions of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.