MAY 8, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
Heavy Rains in Kenya and Tanzania Cause Severe Flooding
During April 2024, heavy rains in Kenya and Tanzania caused massive flooding. Over 185,000 people have been displaced in Kenya, and some 200 have lost their lives. In neighboring Tanzania, it is estimated that 200,000 have been displaced and nearly 200 have been killed. More damaging rainfall is expected in the weeks ahead.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 sister and her daughter have been killed
59 publishers have been displaced
14 homes have sustained damage
3 Kingdom Halls and 1 theocratic school facility have been damaged
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the flooding
We pray for our brothers and sisters affected by this natural disaster. Although we live in critical times, we are confident that soon we will “fear nothing and have no cause for terror.”—Isaiah 54:14.