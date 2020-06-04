Four Brothers Released in Russia and Crimea

During June 2026, three brothers were released from prison and one from a correctional facility in Russia and Crimea. Considering the time the brothers spent in pretrial detention or under house arrest, their sentences are now completed.

Brother Aleksey Dyadkin

Aleksey is embraced by his wife, Vitalina, after his release

Aleksey was released from prison on June 5, 2026. He spent almost two years and five months in pretrial detention and was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison on September 19, 2022.

While in prison, Aleksey earned an excellent reputation among both fellow inmates and prison authorities. He volunteered to do repair work at the prison, hoping to improve conditions for any brothers who might end up there in the future. A prison psychologist described Aleksey as the most positive person in the colony and remarked: ‘It was often unclear whether I was helping him or he was helping me.’

Aleksey and his wife, Vitalina, were apart for almost six years. Quoting Psalm 126:5, Vitalina shared: “‘Those sowing seed with tears will reap with a joyful shout.’ We shed many tears, but we do not regret what we endured. Jehovah has strengthened both of us.”

Brother Artem Gerasimov

Artem is warmly welcomed by his spiritual family outside the prison

Artem was released from prison on June 3, 2026. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on June 4, 2020.

Prior to being sentenced, Artem told the court: “I do not intend to betray my faith.” When asked upon his release whether those words still reflected his convictions, he responded: “I am now even more determined and deeply rooted in my conviction—especially after experiencing the support of Jehovah and his people. Whatever tomorrow brings, it will only make me stronger than I was yesterday.”

Brother Yevgeniy Zhukov

Yevgeniy and his wife, Tatyana, are happily reunited

Yevgeniy was released from prison on June 9, 2026. He spent over a year and seven months in pretrial detention and nearly eight months under house arrest. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison on October 6, 2022.

Yevgeniy and his wife, Tatyana, were engaged to be married when he was sent to prison. Prison authorities allowed them to hold their wedding at the prison colony on July 17, 2024, and even permitted guests to attend the ceremony.

After his release, Yevgeniy commented on what helped him endure this difficult experience: “Is prison frightening? Yes. But I have seen that Jehovah never lets me be tested beyond what I can bear, so I never felt panicked or terrified. I kept in mind the words at 1 John 4:18: ‘There is no fear in love.’ Jehovah was always there with me, and I was determined never to allow fear to draw me away from him.”

Brother Maksim Zinchenko

Maksim is met by his wife, Karina, and his parents outside the correctional facility

Maksim was released from a correctional facility on June 8, 2026. He spent nearly 11 months under house arrest and was convicted and sentenced to 2 years of forced labor on April 16, 2024.

Throughout their time apart, Maksim and his wife, Karina, relied heavily on prayer to Jehovah for strength. Maksim said: “My prayers took on many forms. Some days, I had many thoughts to share. Other days, I only had the strength to say: ‘Jehovah, you know how much I love you.’ And at times, I offered tearful supplications, begging Jehovah to help me maintain my Christian personality.” Karina added: “I also came to see how important it is to pour out my heart completely to Jehovah. I felt at times that no one could understand what I was going through, but Jehovah always did. He never failed to provide exactly what I needed.”

Our hearts rejoice to see Aleksey, Artem, Yevgeniy, and Maksim reunited with their loved ones. We remain confident that their faith and endurance will be richly rewarded.—Hebrews 11:6.