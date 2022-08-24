Skip to content

Left: Brother Viktor Kudinov and his wife, Svetlana. Right: Brother Sergey Zhigalov and his wife, Olga

SEPTEMBER 4, 2023
GLOBAL NEWS

Focusing on Faith, Not Fear

The Gagarinskiy District Court of Sevastopol, Crimea, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Viktor Kudinov and Sergey Zhigalov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are certain Jehovah will continue to bless Viktor and Sergey for their patient endurance, for He is a God “who takes pleasure in the peace of his servant.”—Psalm 35:27.

Time Line

  1. August 24, 2022

    Criminal case initiated. Homes searched. Arrested and placed in a temporary detention facility

  2. August 26, 2022

    Released from detention and placed under house arrest

  3. October 17, 2022

    Released from house arrest and placed under restrictions

  4. April 13, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

