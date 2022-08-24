SEPTEMBER 4, 2023
Focusing on Faith, Not Fear
The Gagarinskiy District Court of Sevastopol, Crimea, will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Viktor Kudinov and Sergey Zhigalov. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
We are certain Jehovah will continue to bless Viktor and Sergey for their patient endurance, for He is a God “who takes pleasure in the peace of his servant.”—Psalm 35:27.
Time Line
August 24, 2022
Criminal case initiated. Homes searched. Arrested and placed in a temporary detention facility
August 26, 2022
Released from detention and placed under house arrest
October 17, 2022
Released from house arrest and placed under restrictions
April 13, 2023
Criminal trial began