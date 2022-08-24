Focusing on Faith, Not Fear

Viktor Kudinov

Born: 1969 (Budapest, Hungary)

Biography: Worked as a bus driver

Married Svetlana in 1991. They have a daughter and a son

Joined Svetlana in studying the Bible after observing positive changes in their family. Svetlana was baptized in 2005 and Viktor in 2010

Personal Comments

How have you been strengthened by the experiences of others?

I have thought a lot about brothers like Viktor Stashevskiy. He is in prison, and things have not been easy for him. I have received several letters from him, and it is obvious he is not focusing on himself. He expresses interest and concern for others, and he remains joyful. Viktor and so many other brothers and sisters have set a wonderful example for me. In addition to being persecuted, they have the concerns of everyday life to contend with, such as coping with health problems, earning a living, and caring for their families. They could escape the added pressure of being persecuted by giving in and renouncing their faith. But they choose to remain loyal to Jehovah and their brothers. When I see all that they are able to endure, I know I can as well.