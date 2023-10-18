First-Ever Conventions Held in the Jamaican Creole and Pennsylvania German Languages

Convention attendees with a sign reading, “Welcome to Our First Pennsylvania German Regional Convention”

Some 400,000 people in Canada and the United States speak Pennsylvania German. The German dialect is especially spoken in rural Amish and Mennonite communities. Brothers and sisters from five Pennsylvania German-speaking congregations and one group traveled from several states to attend the convention. Over 200 attended the program at the Coraopolis Assembly Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., from July 7 to 9, 2023.

Brother David Miller was raised speaking Pennsylvania German. He began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in English over 25 years ago. At the time, he never imagined there would be Pennsylvania German-speaking congregations, let alone an entire convention in his native tongue. He said: “It was amazing! I was so absorbed in the program. Because it was in my own language, the instruction went directly to my heart.”

We rejoice with our brothers and sisters who attended these milestone conventions. We are thankful to Jehovah, who unites us and makes the pure language available to all.—Zephaniah 3:9.