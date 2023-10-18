OCTOBER 18, 2023
GLOBAL NEWS
First-Ever Conventions Held in the Jamaican Creole and Pennsylvania German Languages
The first-ever in-person regional conventions in the Jamaican Creole and Pennsylvania German languages took place in July 2023. In total, nearly 2,000 attendees gathered to enjoy the long-awaited “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention in their native languages.
Jamaican Creole, Jamaica
In Jamaica, the official language is English. However, most of the island’s residents also speak Jamaican Creole. Some of the 1,700 people who attended the convention traveled from the United Kingdom and the United States. The program was held at the Marlie Technology Park in Old Harbour, Jamaica, from July 14 to 16, 2023. Twelve people were baptized.
Our Jamaican Creole-speaking brothers and sisters were thrilled to experience the convention in their native tongue for the first time. Sister Tenesha Gordon exclaimed: “When the program started and the brother on the platform greeted the audience in Jamaican Creole, tears came to my eyes. I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I didn’t want it to end!”
Pennsylvania German, United States
Some 400,000 people in Canada and the United States speak Pennsylvania German. The German dialect is especially spoken in rural Amish and Mennonite communities. Brothers and sisters from five Pennsylvania German-speaking congregations and one group traveled from several states to attend the convention. Over 200 attended the program at the Coraopolis Assembly Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., from July 7 to 9, 2023.
Brother David Miller was raised speaking Pennsylvania German. He began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in English over 25 years ago. At the time, he never imagined there would be Pennsylvania German-speaking congregations, let alone an entire convention in his native tongue. He said: “It was amazing! I was so absorbed in the program. Because it was in my own language, the instruction went directly to my heart.”
We rejoice with our brothers and sisters who attended these milestone conventions. We are thankful to Jehovah, who unites us and makes the pure language available to all.—Zephaniah 3:9.