JANUARY 9, 2024
Determined to Cling to Jehovah
The Krasnogvardeyskiy District Court of the Republic of Crimea will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yuriy Gerashchenko and Sergey Parfenovich. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We know that Jehovah will continue to sustain Yuriy and Sergey, as well as all who maintain their integrity, as he ‘conceals them in the shadow of his wings.’—Psalm 17:7, 8.
Time Line
September 19, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Sergey
September 28, 2022
Sergey’s home was among eight homes searched by FSB officers, and he was placed in a temporary holding facility
September 30, 2022
Sergey was sent to a pretrial detention center
November 15, 2022
Sergey was released from the pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest
March 22, 2023
Criminal case initiated against Yuriy. He was arrested, interrogated, and placed in a temporary detention center
March 24, 2023
Yuriy was released and placed under house arrest
July 12, 2023
Sergey and Yuriy were released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
July 28, 2023
Criminal trial began. The prosecutor accused Sergey and Yuriy of continuing “to engage in criminal activities and threaten witnesses.” Despite a lack of evidence, the judge placed them both under house arrest for a second time