Determined to Cling to Jehovah

Yuriy Gerashchenko

Born: 1979 (Ukraine)

Biography: Works as an electrician

Impressed by the accuracy of the Bible and the evidence of God’s love for mankind in its teachings. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000

Married Irina in 2002

Personal Comments

Which aspect of Jehovah’s personality has become more real to you as a result of this experience?

I have come to appreciate Jehovah’s discernment. He knows exactly what I need and is eager to help me. As I look back over these recent events in my life, I can see how Jehovah has been preparing me. I feel like a tool in his hand. A skilled craftsman keeps his tools in good condition, sharpening and caring for them so that they are ready to be used when needed. I can see how Jehovah has been doing that for me all along. This makes me want to cling to him and never let go.