Left: Brother Yuriy Gerashchenko and his wife, Irina. Right: Brother Sergey Parfenovich and his wife, Marina

JANUARY 9, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS

Determined to Cling to Jehovah

The Krasnogvardeyskiy District Court of the Republic of Crimea will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yuriy Gerashchenko and Sergey Parfenovich. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We know that Jehovah will continue to sustain Yuriy and Sergey, as well as all who maintain their integrity, as he ‘conceals them in the shadow of his wings.’—Psalm 17:7, 8.

Time Line

  1. September 19, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Sergey

  2. September 28, 2022

    Sergey’s home was among eight homes searched by FSB officers, and he was placed in a temporary holding facility

  3. September 30, 2022

    Sergey was sent to a pretrial detention center

  4. November 15, 2022

    Sergey was released from the pretrial detention center and placed under house arrest

  5. March 22, 2023

    Criminal case initiated against Yuriy. He was arrested, interrogated, and placed in a temporary detention center

  6. March 24, 2023

    Yuriy was released and placed under house arrest

  7. July 12, 2023

    Sergey and Yuriy were released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  8. July 28, 2023

    Criminal trial began. The prosecutor accused Sergey and Yuriy of continuing “to engage in criminal activities and threaten witnesses.” Despite a lack of evidence, the judge placed them both under house arrest for a second time

 

