Dedication Held for 24 Facilities Supporting Bible Education in Central America

On November 8, 2025, Brother Jody Jedele, a member of the Governing Body, dedicated 24 theocratic facilities throughout the Central America branch territory. This special program was held at the El Tejocote Assembly Hall in Fraccionamiento El Tejocote, Mexico, with 2,629 in attendance. An additional 1,725 tied in to the program via videoconference from three remote locations. These newly dedicated facilities will play a vital role in supporting Bible education for the more than one million Kingdom proclaimers currently serving in Central America.

Notably, dozens of brothers and sisters worked tirelessly to translate two 30-minute portions of the program into some 50 languages. The following day, the entire program, including the translated portions, was broadcast to some 15,000 congregations across the branch territory. After viewing the program in Huastec (San Luis Potosi), a brother named Ever appreciatively stated: “Hearing a portion of the program in my own language reminded me that I am someone special to Jehovah. I feel that he does not hold back any resources so that I can understand what he wants to teach me.”

Assembly Hall in Nicaragua. For decades, many brothers and sisters in Nicaragua found attending assemblies and conventions very challenging. They often met outdoors under the hot sun or in fields that quickly flooded when it rained. Now, our brothers and sisters are delighted to have a dignified, comfortable Assembly Hall in the city of Chichigalpa. This newly constructed hall can seat up to 1,200 people.

The newly dedicated Assembly Hall in Chichigalpa, Nicaragua

Bible Educational Center in Costa Rica. To meet the growing need for more trained Kingdom evangelizers in Central America, the former Costa Rica branch office was transformed into a modern Bible educational center. This renovation project took three years to complete. The remodeled facility, located in the city of Belén, features 34 residence rooms for staff and students, 2 classrooms, offices, a dining area, and a laundry. The educational center can accommodate up to five classes of the School for Kingdom Evangelizers and seven classes of the School for Circuit Overseers and Their Wives each year.

An instructor leading a classroom discussion at the Bible educational center in Belén, Costa Rica

The 22 newly dedicated remote translation offices are located across four Central American countries

Remote Translation Offices Throughout Belize, Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama. The Central America branch cares for the translation of Bible-based materials into 7 sign languages and 70 indigenous languages. The 22 newly dedicated remote translation offices allow translators to live and preach where these languages are used. This approach helps them to better understand local culture and speech patterns, resulting in higher-quality translations of Bible-based publications and videos.

We rejoice along with our brothers and sisters across Central America at the dedication of these various theocratic facilities, which will aid many more honest-hearted ones to know Jehovah!—Jeremiah 31:34.

Below is a photo gallery featuring all 24 facilities that were dedicated in November 2025.