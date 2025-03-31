Deadly Earthquake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand

On March 28, 2025, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Myanmar. The earthquake and several strong aftershocks caused extensive damage to bridges, buildings, and roads in and around the city of Mandalay. Reports from the country indicate that over 3,400 people were injured, more than 1,700 were killed, and some 300 are still missing.

Over 1,300 kilometers (808 mi) away in Bangkok, Thailand, the same powerful earthquake caused a high-rise building to collapse. There are 18 confirmed dead, 33 injured, and over 75 who remain missing in Thailand.

The following information is based on preliminary reports from the local brothers.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Myanmar

None of our brothers or sisters were killed

2 publishers remain missing

9 publishers were injured

142 publishers were displaced

4 homes were destroyed

32 homes sustained major damage

43 homes sustained minor damage

2 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Thailand

None of our brothers or sisters were killed

2 publishers were injured

52 publishers were displaced

4 homes sustained major damage

69 homes sustained minor damage

8 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected

1 Disaster Relief Committee has been assigned in Myanmar to coordinate relief efforts

We are saddened by the death and destruction caused by this earthquake. With firm faith in God’s promises, we look forward to a future time when “the sound of weeping or a cry of distress” will be no more.—Isaiah 65:19.