Continue to “Keep in Mind Those in Prison”

For more than a decade, jw.org has published the names of imprisoned Jehovah’s Witnesses, along with an overview of the legal background and history of the persecution they face. These lists have been used to draw the attention of government officials and journalists to the mistreatment and injustices experienced by hundreds of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Additionally, brothers and sisters around the world reference the lists of names as part of their family worship, personal study, and prayers.

In November 2025, the “Imprisoned for Their Faith” series was simplified to make these lists easier to access. The series now appears on a single page and features a different imprisoned Witness at the top each month. Below are recent examples from several countries of how brothers and sisters are making use of this valuable tool.

Johannes, Germany: As a younger man, Johannes faced persecution under the Communist regime in the former German Democratic Republic. His father spent three and a half years in prison during that time. Now 90 years old, Johannes takes special note of those who are imprisoned for their faith. He makes an index card for each person in prison and puts the cards in a box. Each day, he pulls one out and mentions that person in his prayers. When someone is released from prison, Johannes puts their card in a second box so he can continue to pray for them as they face further challenges.

June, Kenya: “Reading the lists of names has made me reflect on my own situation,” says June. “Imagining the conditions they are facing, especially in Eritrea, has made me think more carefully about what matters. In addition to praying that my brothers and sisters have what they need, I remember to thank Jehovah for what I have, even something as simple as access to medicine.”

Alba, Mexico: During their family worship, Alba and her family regularly refer to the lists of prisoners. Alba comments: “I often think of and pray for the young brothers imprisoned in Singapore. What they are going through motivates me to help my son strengthen his relationship with Jehovah now. If he should lose his freedom, I want him to know that Jehovah will care for him and that brothers around the world will be praying for him.”

Giselle, New Zealand: Giselle, aged 16, tries to imagine herself in the place of young brothers imprisoned for their neutral stand. She remarks: “It must be so difficult for them to be alone and without their families. Knowing that Jehovah is helping them in ways we cannot brings me comfort. I also pray for their families as they endure an empty chair at the table and the long wait to be together again. To me, knowing their names makes them more than just statistics; they are my brothers.”

We long for the day when God’s Kingdom will remove all injustice and suffering from the earth. Until that time, we are grateful for the many examples of faith we have among us. As a united brotherhood, may we continue to ‘keep in mind those in prison, as though we were imprisoned with them.’—Hebrews 13:3.