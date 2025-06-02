Complete New World Translation Released in Two Languages During May 2025

Kisi

On May 25, 2025, Brother Winston Bestman, a member of the Liberia Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Kisi. The announcement was made to an audience of 1,029 gathered for a special program held in Guéckédou, Guinea. An additional 2,467 tied in to the program via videoconference from satellite locations in Foya, Liberia, and Koindu, Sierra Leone. Printed copies were distributed to those in attendance. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, it was announced that audio recordings of the New World Translation in Kisi will gradually be made available for download.

Nearly one million people speak Kisi in what is known as Kissiland, a region where Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone share a common border. More than 1,200 brothers and sisters currently serve in 29 Kisi-language congregations and one group throughout the branch territory. These Kisi-speaking Witnesses rejoice at having an accurate translation of the complete Bible that uses God’s personal name, Jehovah.

Solomon Islands Pidgin

On May 25, 2025, Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Solomon Islands Pidgin. The announcement was made during a special program in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands. A total of 2,317 attended the program in person. Another 1,695 tied in via videoconference from two remote locations on the island of Malaita. All in attendance received a printed copy of the New World Translation in Solomon Islands Pidgin. The release was also made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

The good news first reached the Solomon Islands in 1953. Today, this island nation is home to approximately 757,000 people who speak more than 70 indigenous languages. Although English is the country’s official language, Solomon Islands Pidgin is the most widely spoken language in the Solomon Islands. Currently, some 2,100 brothers and sisters who speak Solomon Islands Pidgin serve in 38 congregations throughout the country.