Books of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Four Languages During November 2025

Sidama

On November 7, 2025, Brother Lemma Koyra, a member of the Ethiopia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Sidama. The release was announced during the first day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Yirgalem. All 751 in attendance received a printed copy of the Christian Greek Scriptures. The release was immediately made available for download in digital format from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Nearly five million people speak Sidama throughout Ethiopia. Among these are over 690 brothers and sisters who currently serve in 17 Sidama-language congregations.

Wolaita

On November 7, 2025, Brothers Surafel Ephraim and Amanuel Abraha, members of the Ethiopia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Wolaita. The release was announced simultaneously at two 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Conventions. A total of 286 were in attendance in the city of Channo, and an additional 515 were in attendance in Soddo. All in attendance at both locations received a printed copy of the Christian Greek Scriptures. Additionally, the release was immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

While other Bible translations exist in Wolaita, they use archaic language and are difficult to understand. Presently, there are some 2.3 million Wolaita-speaking people living in Ethiopia, including the more than 430 brothers and sisters serving in 11 Wolaita-language congregations throughout the country.

Motu

On November 8, 2025, Brother Kukuna Jack, a member of the Papua New Guinea Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Motu. The release was announced to an audience of 994 gathered for a special program at an Assembly Hall in Port Moresby. All present for the special program received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. The release was also immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Today, with an estimated 40,000 speakers, Motu is one of the most widely spoken languages in Papua New Guinea. At present, more than 240 brothers and sisters serve in the country’s six Motu-language congregations. These zealous publishers are conducting a combined 354 Bible studies and eagerly look forward to using this new translation of the book of Matthew in the ministry.

Nsenga (Mozambique)

On November 30, 2025, Brother Patrick Hecker, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Nsenga (Mozambique). The release was announced during a special program in Kawama. A total of 767 brothers and sisters attended the program, with an additional 1,998 tied in via videoconference. All in attendance received a printed copy of the Christian Greek Scriptures. The release was immediately made available for download in digital format from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, several books of the Christian Greek Scriptures were made available for download in audio format.

Today, an estimated 217,500 people speak Nsenga (Mozambique), among whom are the more than 2,300 brothers and sisters serving in 60 Nsenga (Mozambique)-language congregations.