Books of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Four Languages During March 2026

Jiwaka

On March 14, 2026, Brother Joseph Stewart, a member of the Papua New Guinea Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Jiwaka. The release was announced to an audience of 768 at a special program held at a Kingdom Hall in the town of Banz, Papua New Guinea. An additional 82 tied in to the program via videoconference. All in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. The release was also immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 72,000 people speak Jiwaka, including more than 370 brothers and sisters serving in ten Jiwaka-language congregations and one group throughout Papua New Guinea. Jiwaka-speaking publishers often use English- or Tok Pisin-language Bibles in the ministry and at congregation meetings. Now they rejoice at receiving the book of Matthew in their own language.

Hausa and Okpe

On March 21, 2026, Brother David Nwagu, a member of the Nigeria Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Hausa and Okpe languages. The releases were announced to an audience of 128 gathered at a special program in Igieduma, Nigeria. Additionally, all Hausa- and Okpe-language congregations throughout Nigeria tied in to the program via videoconference, with a combined attendance of 1,984. Everyone in attendance received a printed copy of the Christian Greek Scriptures in their language. The releases were immediately made available for download in digital format from jw.org and in the JW Library app. The book of Matthew was also made available for download in audio format in Hausa.

Approximately half of the estimated 120 million Hausa-speaking people worldwide live in Nigeria. Among these are 866 brothers and sisters serving in 16 Hausa-language congregations and 20 groups throughout the country. Currently, some 50,000 Okpe-speaking people live in Nigeria, where 952 brothers and sisters serve in 20 Okpe-language congregations. Now these nearly 1,800 brothers and sisters are thrilled to have the complete Christian Greek Scriptures available for use in their personal study, in the ministry, and at congregation meetings.

Chopi

On March 29, 2026, Brother Grégory François, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chopi. The release was announced at a special meeting held in the town of Quissico, Mozambique, with 538 in attendance. All in attendance received a printed copy of the Christian Greek Scriptures. Additionally, the release was made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

While other Bible translations exist in Chopi, they use archaic language and are difficult to understand. Most of the more than one million Chopi-speaking people in Mozambique live in the country’s southern provinces. Presently, some 270 brothers and sisters serve in ten Chopi-language congregations in that land.