Bible Books Released in Two Sign Languages During March 2025

Korean Sign Language

On March 8, 2025, Brother Stephen Lett, a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Korean Sign Language. The announcement was made during a special meeting in Goyang, South Korea. A total of 7,226 attended the program in person, and an additional 64,960 tied in to the program via videoconference. The release was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library and JW Library Sign Language apps.

This is the first complete Bible translation ever produced in Korean Sign Language. Today, an estimated 100,000 people use Korean Sign Language, including over 1,700 brothers and sisters in 39 sign-language congregations and 2 groups throughout South Korea.

Ghanaian Sign Language

On March 16, 2025, Brother Joel Grim, a member of the Ghana Branch Committee, released the Bible book of Matthew in Ghanaian Sign Language to an in-person audience of 1,554 at a special program held in the city of Kumasi. Another 424 tied in to the program via videoconference. Immediately following the announcement, the release was made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library and JW Library Sign Language apps.

This is the first Bible book ever translated into Ghanaian Sign Language. An estimated 211,000 people use the language today. Currently, more than 1,250 brothers and sisters serve in 32 sign-language congregations and 35 groups throughout Ghana.