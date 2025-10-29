Bible Books Released in Two Languages During October 2025

Quechua (Huallaga Huánuco)

On October 11, 2025, Brother Marcelo Moyano, a member of the Peru Branch Committee, released The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark and Philemon in Quechua (Huallaga Huánuco). The release was announced during a special program held in Huánuco, Peru. A total of 285 attended the program, with an additional 268 tied in via videoconference. All present for the program received a printed copy of The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew. All three Bible books were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 72,800 Quechua (Huallaga Huánuco)-speaking people live in Peru. While a Quechua (Huallaga Huánuco) translation of the Bible is available, it is very expensive and difficult to understand. Today, 218 brothers and sisters serve in five Quechua (Huallaga Huánuco)-language congregations throughout the country.

Lolo

On October 12, 2025, Brother LaMar Wilson, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Lolo. The release was announced to an audience of 736 in attendance at a special program in Sapemo, Zambezia, Mozambique. An additional 1,097 tied in to the program via videoconference. All in attendance received a printed copy of the Christian Greek Scriptures. The release was also made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 330,000 people speak Lolo, including our 821 Lolo-speaking brothers and sisters who serve in 21 congregations and one group throughout Mozambique.