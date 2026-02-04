Bible Books Released in Two Languages During January 2026

Kanyok

On January 3, 2026, Brother Russel Ngoy, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark, Luke, John, and Titus in Kanyok. The release was announced to an audience of 749 at a special program held in the city of Luputa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Everyone in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. All five Bible books were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. The book of Matthew was also made available for download in audio format.

Most of the estimated one million people who speak Kanyok live in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Among them are 529 Kanyok-speaking brothers and sisters serving in 15 congregations throughout that land.

Papiamento (Curaçao)

On January 25, 2026, Brother Steven Bell, a member of the United States Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Papiamento (Curaçao). The release was announced during a special program in Willemstad, Curaçao. A total of 1,531 attended the program in person, with an additional 2,849 tied in via videoconference from Aruba, Bonaire, and the Netherlands. Printed copies of the New World Translation were distributed to all in attendance. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, many Bible books were made available for download in audio format.

An estimated 300,000 people speak Papiamento worldwide, with most of these living in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, and the Netherlands. Today, there are approximately 2,864 Papiamento-speaking brothers and sisters serving in 32 congregations and 4 groups in these lands. They are delighted and deeply grateful to have this modern translation of God’s Word for use in the ministry, at congregation meetings, and in their personal study.