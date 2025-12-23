Bible Books Released in Two Languages During December 2025

Herero

On December 6, 2025, Brother Alfred Phatswana, a member of the South Africa Branch Committee, released The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew as well as the book of Mark in Herero. The releases were announced to an audience of 300 in attendance at a special program held in Gobabis, Namibia. An additional 872 tied in to the program via videoconference. All in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew. Both releases were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 376,000 Herero-speaking people live in Angola, Botswana, and Namibia. Presently, 111 brothers and sisters serve in two Herero-language congregations and one group in Namibia. Now they are thrilled to have a modern translation of these Bible books for use in the ministry and at congregation meetings.

Nigerian Sign Language

On December 13, 2025, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bible book of Matthew in Nigerian Sign Language. The release was announced to the 642 in attendance for a special program held at the branch office in Igieduma, Nigeria. The program was also broadcast to all 6,270 congregations throughout the country. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.

This is the first complete Bible book ever translated into Nigerian Sign Language. An estimated eight million deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals currently live in Nigeria. At present, nearly 2,000 brothers and sisters serve in 55 sign-language congregations and 38 groups throughout the country.