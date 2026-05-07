Bible Books Released in Two African Languages During April 2026

Kikongo ya Leta

On April 11, 2026, Brother De Paul Tshiabola, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew as well as the books of Mark, Luke, John, and Titus in Kikongo ya Leta. The release of these Bible books was announced during a special program held at an Assembly Hall in Matadi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Along with an in-person audience of 906, an additional 599 tied in to the program via videoconference from several remote locations. Printed copies of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew were distributed to all present. All five releases were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Audio recordings of the books of Matthew, Mark, and Titus were also made available for download.

This is the first time any books of the Bible have been published in Kikongo ya Leta, which is spoken by an estimated five million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Today, over 1,000 brothers and sisters serve in 17 Kikongo ya Leta-language congregations and one group throughout the country.

Dangme

On April 26, 2026, Brother Joris Kontoh, a member of the Ghana Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Dangme. The release was announced to an audience of 5,565 at a special program at the Assembly Hall in Accra, Ghana. An additional 84 tied in to the program via videoconference. All in attendance received a printed copy of the New World Translation. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated one million people in Ghana speak Dangme. Today, some 3,600 brothers and sisters serve in 77 Dangme-language congregations and 2 groups throughout the country. They are excited to have the complete New World Translation in their own language for use in the ministry, at congregation meetings, and for personal study.