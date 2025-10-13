Bible Books Released in Three Languages During September 2025

Zambian Sign Language

On September 12, 2025, Brother Owen Thom, a member of the Zambia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Zambian Sign Language. The release was announced on the first day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention at the Lusaka Kamloops Assembly Hall. A total of 528 were in attendance. The Christian Greek Scriptures were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.

An estimated 50,000 people use Zambian Sign Language. Currently, there are 778 brothers and sisters serving in 16 sign-language congregations and 12 groups throughout Zambia.

Pohnpeian

On September 26, 2025, Brother Atsushi Ishibashi, a member of the Micronesia Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Pohnpeian. The release was announced to an audience of 62 gathered to attend the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Kolonia, Pohnpei, Micronesia. All in attendance received a printed copy of the New World Translation. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Most of the approximately 45,000 Pohnpeian-speaking people worldwide live in Micronesia. Among them are 59 brothers and sisters who serve in the one Pohnpeian-language congregation. They are thrilled to now have a complete translation of God’s Word in their language and look forward to using it in their personal study, during family worship, at congregation meetings, and in the preaching work.

Toupouri

On September 28, 2025, Brother Elie Ouatchome, a member of the Cameroon Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Toupouri. The release was announced during a special program in Maroua Lougueo, Cameroon. A total of 150 attended the program. The book of Matthew was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. A print edition will be made available in 2026.

Some 330,000 people speak Toupouri throughout Cameroon and Chad. Although a translation of the Bible exists in Toupouri, it omits the name of its Author, Jehovah. The 188 brothers and sisters serving in seven Toupouri-language congregations and one group in Cameroon are delighted to now have a translation of the book of Matthew that restores God’s name to its proper place.