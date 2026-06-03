Bible Books Released in Three Languages During May 2026

Havu

On May 3, 2026, Brother Robert Elongo, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew as well as the books of Mark, Luke, John, Acts, Romans, 1 and 2 Corinthians, Galatians, and Titus in Havu. The release of these Bible books was announced during a special program that was held virtually. A total of 1,240 tied in to the program via videoconference. Those in attendance at the four tied-in locations received printed copies of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. All ten Bible books were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Audio recordings of the books of Matthew, Luke, Romans, 1 Corinthians, and Titus in Havu were also made available for download.

Approximately one million Havu-speaking people live in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Havu is one of the most widely spoken languages on Idjwi Island, which sits on a lake on the country’s eastern border with Rwanda. Today, 625 brothers and sisters serve in ten Havu-language congregations and two groups in that land, most of which are found on Idjwi Island.

Krio

On May 10, 2026, Brother Philip Odell, a member of the Liberia Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Krio. The release was announced to an audience of 695 gathered for a special program in Freetown, Sierra Leone. An additional 3,224 tied in to the program via videoconference. All those who attended in person received a printed copy of the New World Translation. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, audio recordings of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Krio were made available for download, and more Bible books will gradually become available.

Krio, an English-based creole language, is spoken by an estimated seven million people throughout Sierra Leone. Among these are some 2,500 brothers and sisters currently serving in 44 Krio-language congregations throughout the country.

Sunda

On May 24, 2026, Brother Lothar Mihank, a member of the Indonesia Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Sunda during a special program in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. A total of 1,813 attended the program in person, and an additional 602 tied in to the program via videoconference. Printed copies of the New World Translation were distributed during the program. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, audio recordings of most books of the Bible are now available for download in Sunda.

Presently, some 40 million Sunda-speaking people live in Indonesia. Although several translations of the Bible are already available in Sunda, they omit God’s personal name, Jehovah, and use archaic language that is difficult for many to understand clearly. Now, our Sunda-speaking brothers and sisters are excited to have this clear, modern translation of God’s Word for use in their personal study, the ministry, and at congregation meetings.