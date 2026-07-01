Bible Books Released in Nine Languages During June 2026

Australian Sign Language

On June 5, 2026, Brother Edwin Rottschäfer, a member of the Australasia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Australian Sign Language. The release was announced during the first day of the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention in Brisbane, Australia. A total of 266 people were in attendance for the announcement, with an additional 95 tied in to the program via videoconference. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

This is the first time a translation of the entire Christian Greek Scriptures has been made available in Australian Sign Language. An estimated 16,000 people use Australian Sign Language throughout Australia, including 255 brothers and sisters serving in one sign-language congregation and ten groups.

Mozambican Sign Language

On June 12, 2026, Brother William Turner, Jr., a helper to the Service Committee of the Governing Body, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Mozambican Sign Language. The release was announced to the 306 in attendance on the first day of the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention in Maputo, Mozambique. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Approximately 156,000 people use Mozambican Sign Language to communicate. Today, there are 624 brothers and sisters serving in 11 sign-language congregations and 12 groups throughout Mozambique.

Drehu

On June 14, 2026, Brother Frédéric Bour, a member of the New Caledonia Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Drehu. The release was announced to an in-person audience of 939 at a special program held in Nouméa, New Caledonia. Another 2,334 in attendance at various remote locations tied in to the program via videoconference. Printed copies of the New World Translation were distributed to all in attendance. The release was also made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Most of the 15,000 Drehu-speaking people in New Caledonia live on the island of Lifou. The 286 brothers and sisters serving in four Drehu-language congregations across the branch territory are eager to begin using the complete New World Translation to share the Bible’s message of hope with others.

Chiyao, Kyangonde, and Lambya

On June 14, 2026, Brother Gage Fleegle, a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Chiyao as well as The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Kyangonde and Lambya. All three releases were announced during a special program held at the Lilongwe Assembly Hall in Malawi. A total of 2,353 attended the program in person. Additionally, all congregations in Malawi, as well as some in Chiyao-speaking parts of Mozambique, tied in to the program via videoconference, with a combined virtual attendance of 113,826. Everyone present received a printed copy of the complete New World Translation or the book of Matthew in their own language. All three releases were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Approximately 3.7 million people speak Chiyao, predominately in eastern Malawi and parts of Mozambique. Presently, there are 3,269 brothers and sisters serving in 68 Chiyao-language congregations across both lands. Kyangonde is primarily spoken in northern Malawi and used by some one million people, including the 168 publishers serving in six Kyangonde-language congregations. About 100,000 people speak Lambya, mostly in northern Malawi. Among them are 294 brothers and sisters who serve in seven Lambya-language congregations.

Fang

On June 19, 2026, Brother Gage Fleegle, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bible book of Matthew in Fang. The release was announced during the first day of the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” International Convention in Douala, Cameroon. Along with the 38,029 in attendance at Japoma Stadium, an additional 27,583 tied in from 19 remote locations throughout Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon. The release was immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app. A print edition of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew is set to be released by the end of 2026.

Most of the estimated 2.3 million people who speak Fang live in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Republic of the Congo. Today, 973 of our brothers and sisters serve in 14 Fang-language congregations and 6 groups throughout those lands.

Guadeloupean Creole

On June 19, 2026, Brother Michel Le Gall, a member of the France Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Guadeloupean Creole. The release was announced to an audience of 1,266 gathered to attend the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention at the Lamentin Assembly Hall in Guadeloupe. The release was immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app. A print edition of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Guadeloupean Creole is planned for release later in 2026.

This is the first complete translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures published in Guadeloupean Creole. An estimated 300,000 people speak the language throughout Guadeloupe, where some 3,430 brothers and sisters serve in 43 Guadeloupean Creole-language congregations. An additional 43 publishers serve in one Guadeloupean Creole-language congregation and two groups in France. They are all delighted to now have the complete Christian Greek Scriptures available in their own language.

Romany (Romania)

On June 19, 2026, Brother Kenneth Cook, Jr., a member of the Governing Body, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark and Luke in the Romany (Romania) language. The release was announced during the first day of the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” International Convention in Bucharest, Romania. A total of 34,754 were present at the convention, and an additional 18,277 tied in to the program via videoconference. All present who spoke Romany (Romania) received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. All three Bible books were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

There are over 570,000 Romany (Romania)-speaking people in Romania. Currently, some 1,700 brothers and sisters serve in 29 Romany (Romania)-language congregations and 11 groups across Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and Romania.