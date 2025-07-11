Bible Books Released in Four Languages During June 2025

Angolan Sign Language

On June 13, 2025, Brother Taylor Bornschein, a member of the Angola Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Angolan Sign Language. The announcement was made during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Luanda, Angola, to an audience of 1,540 people. The Christian Greek Scriptures was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library and JW Library Sign Language apps.

This is the first complete translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures produced in Angolan Sign Language. Jehovah’s Witnesses began producing Bible-based materials in Angolan Sign Language in 2013. Today, nearly 1,100 brothers and sisters serve in 37 sign-language congregations and 11 groups throughout Angola.

Venezuelan Sign Language

On June 14, 2025, Brother Edgardo López, a member of the Venezuela Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Venezuelan Sign Language. The announcement was made to the 309 in attendance at a special meeting held at the Venezuela branch office in La Victoria. An additional 1,215 tied in to the program via videoconference. Another 918 viewed a recording of the program later that same weekend. The release was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library and JW Library Sign Language apps.

Today, over 100,000 people use Venezuelan Sign Language. Currently, there are more than 1,300 brothers and sisters serving in 33 sign-language congregations and 34 groups throughout the country.

Kituba

On June 20, 2025, Brother Mbete François, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures and the Bible books of Genesis and Exodus in Kituba. The release was announced to an audience of 1,276 gathered for the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention at an Assembly Hall in Pointe-Noire, Republic of the Congo. Digital editions of the releases were immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, a limited supply of printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures was distributed to those in attendance at the convention. In due course, congregations will also receive copies of the printed edition.

Over 12 million Kituba-speaking people live in Angola, Gabon, and Republic of the Congo. Among them are more than 2,500 brothers and sisters who serve in 35 Kituba-language congregations.

Colombian Sign Language

On June 21, 2025, Brother Andrés Mejía, a member of the Colombia Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Colombian Sign Language. The release was announced during a special program held at an Assembly Hall in the city of Cota, Colombia. The in-person attendance for the program was 1,980. Hundreds more tied in to the program via videoconference from 47 locations throughout the country. The New World Translation was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library and JW Library Sign Language apps.

This is the first complete translation of the Bible in Colombian Sign Language. It is estimated that over 500,000 people use Colombian Sign Language today. For more than 25 years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been producing Bible-based materials in Colombian Sign Language. The more than 1,400 brothers and sisters currently serving in 35 sign-language congregations and 11 groups throughout Colombia are thrilled to have the complete New World Translation for use in the ministry, during personal study, and at congregation meetings.