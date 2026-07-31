Bible Books Released in Five Languages During July 2026

Cinyanja

On July 3, 2026, Brother Cephas Kalinda, a member of the Zambia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Cinyanja. The release was announced at the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention in Lusaka, Zambia. Along with the 36,998 in attendance, an additional 1,253 tied in to the program via videoconference from four other locations. The release was immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Cinyanja will be available at a later date.

Approximately 1.9 million people speak Cinyanja throughout Zambia. Among them are the 45,510 brothers and sisters presently serving in 644 Cinyanja-language congregations.

Lenje

On July 3, 2026, Brother John Musuba, a member of the Zambia Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew and the book of Mark in Lenje. The release was announced to an audience of 1,377 at the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention in Malambanyama, Zambia. All present received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Both Bible books were also immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Over 193,000 people in Zambia speak Lenje. Today, some 1,920 brothers and sisters serve in 35 Lenje-language congregations throughout Zambia. Additionally, 324 publishers serve in ten Lenje-language congregations in Tanzania.

Mambwe-Lungu

On July 3, 2026, Brother Gillian Chibuye, a member of the Zambia Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Mambwe-Lungu. The release was announced at the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention in Mpulungu, Zambia, with 1,300 in attendance. Printed copies of the New World Translation were distributed to all present. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Several Bible books were also made available for download in audio format.

An estimated 285,000 people speak Mambwe-Lungu, including 3,629 brothers and sisters in 55 congregations throughout Zambia.

Martiniquan Creole

On July 3, 2026, Brother Olivier Valminos, a member of the France Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew and the book of Mark in Martiniquan Creole. The release was announced at the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention in Martinique. A total of 1,299 were present for the announcement, all of whom received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. An additional 177 tied in to the program via videoconference. Both releases were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, the book of Matthew was made available for download in audio format.

These are the first complete Bible books ever translated into Martiniquan Creole. Approximately 355,000 people live in Martinique, including some 2,500 brothers and sisters serving in 30 Martiniquan Creole-language congregations throughout the island.

Spanish Sign Language

On July 17, 2026, Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Spanish Sign Language. The release was announced to an audience of 1,322 gathered for the 2026 “Eternal Happiness” Regional Convention in Madrid, Spain. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 100,000 people throughout Spain use Spanish Sign Language to communicate. Presently, 1,207 brothers and sisters serve in 38 sign-language congregations and 4 groups throughout Spain.