Bible Books Released in 14 Languages During July 2025

Lari

On July 4, 2025, Brother Delphin Kavusa, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark, Luke, John, Acts, Romans, 1 Corinthians, Galatians, and Philippians in Lari. The release of these nine Bible books was announced to an audience of 1,022 at the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. Everyone in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. All nine Bible books were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 1.5 million people speak Lari in Republic of the Congo. Jehovah’s Witnesses began producing Bible-based material in the language in 1996. Today, nearly 500 brothers and sisters serve in seven Lari-language congregations throughout the country.

Valencian

On July 4, 2025, Brother José García, a member of the Spain Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Valencian. The announcement was made during the first day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention at the Benidorm Assembly Hall in the city of Alicante. A total of 702 attended the program in person, with at least 250 tied in via videoconference. Printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures were distributed to those in attendance. The release was also immediately made available for download in digital format from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Some 2.5 million people speak Valencian throughout Spain, including 760 brothers and sisters serving in 15 Valencian-language congregations.

Cinamwanga

On July 11, 2025, Brother Kena Kunda, a member of the Zambia Branch Committee, released The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark, Luke, and John in Cinamwanga. The release was announced to an audience of 1,134 people gathered for the first day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Isoka, Zambia. Printed copies of The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew were distributed to all in attendance. All four Bible books were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Approximately 140,000 people living in Zambia speak Cinamwanga. Currently, nearly 3,000 brothers and sisters serve in 52 Cinamwanga-speaking congregations throughout the country.

Galician

On July 11, 2025, Brother Andrew Weaver, a member of the Spain Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Galician. An audience of 878 was present for the announcement, which took place during the opening day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in the city of Santiago de Compostela. Those in attendance received a printed copy of the release. It was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 3.4 million people worldwide speak Galician. In Spain, over 1,000 brothers and sisters in 17 Galician-language congregations are actively sharing the good news with others.

Kokola

On July 11, 2025, Brother Marcelo Santos, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark, Luke, and John in Kokola. The release was announced during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention at the Liciro Assembly Hall in the district of Milange. All 1,445 in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew. Additionally, all four Bible books were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

These are the first Bible books ever translated into Kokola. The nearly 2,300 Kokola-speaking brothers and sisters in Mozambique rejoice at having all four Gospel accounts in their own language.

Macua

On July 11, 2025, Brother Castro Salvado, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Macua. Along with the 2,005 in attendance for the release during the first day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Nampula, an additional 2,670 tied in to the program via videoconference from three other convention locations in Mozambique. Attendees at all four conventions received a printed copy of the New World Translation. The release was also immediately made available for download in both audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

With an estimated six million speakers, Macua is considered one of the most widely spoken languages in Mozambique’s northern provinces. Our nearly 2,600 brothers and sisters who serve in 60 Macua-language congregations eagerly look forward to using the complete New World Translation in the ministry, for personal study, and at congregation meetings.

Romany (Eastern Slovakia)

On July 11, 2025, Brother Roman Roch, a member of the Czech-Slovak Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Romany (Eastern Slovakia). The release was announced during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Kosice, Slovakia. A total of 6,779 were in attendance for the announcement, and an additional 1,124 tied in to the program via videoconference. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. A print edition is expected to be made available later in 2025.

Approximately 200,000 people speak Romany (Eastern Slovakia) worldwide, including over 1,000 of our brothers and sisters. In addition to the ten Romany (Eastern Slovakia)-language congregations and one group in the territory of the Czech-Slovak branch, there are several congregations and groups in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Lendu

On July 18, 2025, Brother Patrik Weiss, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew and the Bible books of Mark, Luke, John, Romans, and Philippians in Lendu. The release of these Bible books was announced to 477 people gathered to attend the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention at the ITU Bunia Lumumba Yambi-Yaya Assembly Hall in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Those in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Additionally, all the releases were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated one million people speak Lendu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and parts of Uganda. Presently, there are more than 560 brothers and sisters serving in 11 Lendu-language congregations throughout the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Nsenga (Zambia)

On July 18, 2025, Brother John Musuba, a member of the Zambia Branch Committee, released The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew in Nsenga (Zambia). An audience of 2,165 was present for the announcement during the first day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Petauke, Zambia. Those in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Over 405,000 people speak Nsenga (Zambia). Currently, there are nearly 11,000 brothers and sisters serving in 145 Nsenga (Zambia)-language congregations throughout Zambia.

Basque

On July 25, 2025, Brother Óscar Martínez, a member of the Spain Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Basque language. The release was announced to the 302 present for the opening day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in the city of Donostia-San Sebastián. An additional 49 individuals tied in to the program via videoconference. Those in attendance received a printed copy of the Christian Greek Scriptures. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Today, Basque is spoken by an estimated one million people in Spain. Currently, 250 brothers and sisters serve in five congregations throughout the country’s Basque region.

Mam

On July 25, 2025, Brother Armando Ochoa, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark, Luke, Philemon, and Jude in Mam. The release of these Bible books was announced to an audience of 513 in attendance at the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. An additional 80 tied in to the program via videoconference. Those in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew. All five Bible books were also made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

It is estimated that over 840,000 people living in Guatemala, Mexico, and the United States speak Mam. Currently, at least 500 of our brothers and sisters serve in 18 Mam-language congregations and one group in the Central America branch territory.

Manyawa

On July 25, 2025, Brother Wayne Wridgway, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Manyawa at the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in the city of Mocuba. A total of 781 were in attendance for the announcement. An additional 763 tied in to the program via videoconference. Printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures were distributed to those in attendance. The release was also made available for download in digital format from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

This is the first complete translation of the Greek Scriptures ever to be produced in Manyawa. An estimated 219,000 people speak the language. Among these are more than 500 of our brothers and sisters who serve in 13 Manyawa-language congregations in Mozambique.

Taabwa

On July 25, 2025, Brother Russel Ngoy, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark, Romans, 1 and 2 Corinthians, Galatians, Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and 1 and 2 Thessalonians in Taabwa. The releases were announced to an audience of 3,958 in attendance at the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention at the Kasenga Assembly Hall in Moba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Printed copies of The Bible―The Good News According to Matthew were distributed to all in attendance. Additionally, all the releases were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

More than 1.3 million Taabwa-speaking people live in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Presently, over 1,700 brothers and sisters serve in 35 Taabwa-language congregations throughout the country.

Uruund

On July 25, 2025, Brother Marcos Rozas, a member of the Congo (Kinshasa) Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures as well as the Bible book Song of Solomon in Uruund. The announcement was made during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in the city of Musumba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There were 1,769 in attendance for the program. Printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures were distributed to those in attendance. The releases were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 153,000 Uruund-speaking people live in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Lualaba Province. Among them are 627 of our brothers and sisters who currently serve in 16 Uruund-language congregations and groups.