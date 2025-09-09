Bible Books Released in 13 Languages During August 2025

Mixe (North Central)

On August 8, 2025, Brother Adrian Fernandez, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew as well as the Bible books of Mark and Luke in Mixe (North Central). The release was announced to the 448 in attendance for the first day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Santa Lucía del Camino, Oaxaca, Mexico. Printed copies of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew were distributed to those in attendance. All the releases were immediately made available for download in digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app, as were audio recordings of the books of Matthew and Mark.

These are the first books of the Bible ever to be translated into Mixe (North Central). Among the approximately 139,000 people who speak this language are 463 brothers and sisters currently serving in 11 Mixe (North Central)-language congregations throughout Mexico.

Tiv

On August 8, 2025, Brother Christopher Slay, a member of the Nigeria Branch Committee, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Tiv. A total of 363 were in attendance for the announcement, which was made during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria. Another 1,271 tied in to the program via videoconference from two remote locations. All in attendance received a printed copy of the New World Translation. Additionally, the release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

With an estimated 5.2 million speakers, Tiv is one of Nigeria’s primary languages. In neighboring Cameroon, an additional 10,000 people speak Tiv. Jehovah’s Witnesses began sharing the good news with Tiv-speaking people in the late 1950’s. Today, some 1,000 brothers and sisters in Nigeria are serving in 25 Tiv-language congregations and 8 groups.

Acholi

On August 22, 2025, Brother Martin Lowum, a member of the Uganda Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Acholi. The release was announced to the 804 present for the opening day of the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Lira, Uganda. All present received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated two million people speak Acholi in Uganda. Although a complete translation of the Bible in the language exists, it does not include God’s personal name, Jehovah. Our 214 Acholi-speaking brothers and sisters are now delighted to have a translation of the book of Matthew that restores Jehovah’s name to its proper place.

Garifuna

On August 22, 2025, Brother Joel Izaguirre, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Garifuna. The release was announced during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Printed copies of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew were distributed to the 281 in attendance. Additionally, the release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Nearly 120,000 people speak Garifuna across Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras. Currently, 201 brothers and sisters serve in the nine Garifuna-language congregations and one pregroup in Honduras, and one congregation in Guatemala.

Jula

On August 22, 2025, Brother Souleymane Ouédraogo, a member of the West Africa Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in Jula. The release was announced to the 317 present for the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso. Another 51 tied in to the program via videoconference. All in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. The release was also immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated ten million people speak Jula throughout West Africa. In Burkina Faso, where some three million people speak Jula, 235 of our brothers and sisters serve in seven Jula-language congregations. Among the more than two million Jula-speaking people in Côte d’Ivoire are 49 brothers and sisters who serve in one congregation and two groups.

Low German

On August 22, 2025, Brother Manuel Velasco, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Low German. The release was announced during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico. Printed copies were distributed to all 312 in attendance. The release was also immediately made available in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Nearly 500,000 speak Low German worldwide. Today, there are five Low German-language congregations in Mexico, one in Bolivia, one congregation and one group in Canada, one group in Paraguay, and one congregation in the United States. The 341 brothers and sisters serving in these congregations and groups are thrilled to now have the Christian Greek Scriptures for use in their personal study and the ministry.

Romany (Macedonia) and Romany (Macedonia) Cyrillic

On August 22, 2025, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Romany (Macedonia) language in both Cyrillic and Roman scripts. The release of the Christian Greek Scriptures was made to an audience of 877 gathered for the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Skopje, North Macedonia. An additional 176 tied in to the program via videoconference. Printed copies of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Romany (Macedonia) Cyrillic were distributed to those in attendance. Both releases were immediately made available in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated 46,000 Roma people live in North Macedonia, including some 360 of our brothers and sisters. Currently, they serve in four congregations throughout the country. An additional 150 publishers serve in Romany (Macedonia)-language congregations and groups in various parts of Europe.

Turkish

On August 22, 2025, Brother Jacob Rumph, a member of the Governing Body, released the revised edition of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Turkish. The release was announced at the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Istanbul, Türkiye, to an audience of 2,504. Another 1,654 tied in to the program via videoconference. The revised New World Translation was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, audio recordings of the Christian Greek Scriptures were also immediately available for download. The print edition of the revised New World Translation, as well as audio recordings of the complete Bible, will be made available sometime in 2026.

An estimated 85 million Turkish-speaking people live in Türkiye, where Jehovah’s Witnesses began sharing the Bible’s message in 1930. Today, 3,365 of our brothers and sisters serve in 44 congregations throughout the country. An additional 1,259 serve in Turkish-language congregations and groups in other parts of Europe.

Seychelles Creole

On August 29, 2025, Brother Kenneth Cook, Jr., a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Seychelles Creole during the 2025 “Pure Worship” Regional Convention in Victoria, Seychelles. The release was announced to an audience of 528. Print copies were distributed to all present for the announcement. The New World Translation, along with audio recordings of most books of the Bible, was immediately made available for download in digital format from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Some 115,000 people speak Seychelles Creole throughout the Seychelles, an island nation of 115 islands located off the eastern coast of Africa. Presently, some 330 brothers and sisters serve in four Seychelles Creole-language congregations throughout the country.

Sepulana

On August 30, 2025, Brother Jody Jedele, a member of the Governing Body, released the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Sepulana. The announcement was made to the 2,227 present for a special program held in Sabie, South Africa. An additional 1,426 tied in to the program via videoconference from several remote locations. Printed copies were distributed to those in attendance at each location. Additionally, the New World Translation was made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

The New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures is the first complete translation of God’s Word in Sepulana. An estimated 800,000 Sepulana-speaking people live in South Africa. Among them are more than 400 brothers and sisters who serve in ten Sepulana-language congregations and one group.

Aukan, Saramaccan, and Sranantongo

On August 31, 2025, a special meeting was held in Paramaribo, Suriname. A total of 2,699 attended the program in person, with an additional 9,619 tied in via videoconference.

During the program, Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, released translations of several Bible books in three languages spoken throughout Suriname. He released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Aukan; The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew and the books of Mark, Luke, and John in Saramaccan; and the revised books of the Christian Greek Scriptures as well as the revised book of Ezekiel in Sranantongo.

Those in attendance who speak Saramaccan received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. A print edition of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Aukan will be made available later this year. All the releases were immediately made available for download in digital format from jw.org and in the JW Library app. Additionally, audio recordings of several Bible books in each language will soon be available for download.