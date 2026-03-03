Bible Book of Matthew Released in Four Languages During February 2026

Madagascar Sign Language

On February 14, 2026, Brother Paul Rahajanirina, a member of the Madagascar Branch Committee, released the Bible book of Matthew in Madagascar Sign Language. The release was announced to an audience of 341 in attendance at a special meeting in Antananarivo, Madagascar. An additional 646 tied in to the program via videoconference. The release was immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

This is the first Bible book ever translated into Madagascar Sign Language. Approximately 200,000 people in Madagascar use sign language to communicate. Presently, some 400 brothers and sisters serve in 15 sign-language congregations and 13 groups throughout Madagascar.

Hawai’i Pidgin

On February 15, 2026, Brother Gary Breaux, a member of the United States Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew and the book of Mark in Hawai’i Pidgin. The release was announced to an audience of 1,569 in attendance for a special program held at the Mililani Assembly Hall in Oahu, Hawaii. An additional 6,733 tied in to the program via videoconference from locations across Hawaii and the U.S. mainland. Everyone in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Both releases were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

Approximately 700,000 people speak Hawai’i Pidgin throughout the United States. Among them are some 2,400 brothers and sisters serving in 27 Hawai’i Pidgin-language congregations and one group.

Paraguayan Sign Language

On February 15, 2026, Brother David Splane, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bible books of Matthew and Philippians in Paraguayan Sign Language. The releases were announced during a special meeting held at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Capiatá, Paraguay. A total of 867 attended the program, and another 8,838 tied in to it via videoconference. Both releases were immediately made available for download from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

These are the first complete Bible books ever translated verse by verse into Paraguayan Sign Language. An estimated 35,000 people use sign language to communicate in Paraguay, including the more than 140 brothers and sisters serving in four sign-language congregations and one group throughout the country.

Jamaican Creole

On February 21, 2026, Brother Anthony Griffin, a member of the United States Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew and the book of Mark in Jamaican Creole. The announcement was made to an audience of 5,027 present at a special program held in Kingston, Jamaica. An additional 9,964 tied in to the program via videoconference from various locations throughout Jamaica and the United States. All in attendance received a printed copy of The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew. Both releases were immediately made available for download in audio and digital formats from jw.org and in the JW Library app.

An estimated three million people speak Jamaican Creole across Canada, Great Britain, Jamaica, and the United States. Currently, some 3,300 brothers and sisters serve in 51 Jamaican Creole-language congregations and 10 groups throughout Jamaica and the United States. There is also one Jamaican Creole-language congregation in Great Britain.