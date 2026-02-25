BROTHER IMPRISONED | “Proof That I Am on Jehovah’s Side”

Vitaliy Burik

Born: 1971 (Soviet Union)

Baptized: 1994

Background: Worked in construction. Married Galina in 1997. They have two daughters. The youngest has been disabled since birth

Charged with: Organizing the activities of an extremist organization

Spent over one year and four months under house arrest

Sentence: Six years in prison

Personal Comments

What motivates you to endure?

I know that Satan uses persecution to try to scare and silence me. He wants to weaken my resolve and convince me to abandon my faith. But I view this as an opportunity to give proof that I am on Jehovah’s side. I often visualize Jehovah’s heavenly chariot—its unmatched power and the One who drives it—and I know that no earthly force can stand against it. Keeping this in mind helps me to avoid focusing on today’s turmoil and instead see the sun beyond the clouds. I feel tremendous joy to be part of Jehovah’s united people!