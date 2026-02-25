FEBRUARY 25, 2026
GLOBAL NEWS
BROTHER IMPRISONED | “Proof That I Am on Jehovah’s Side”
On February 19, 2026, the Kerch City Court of the Republic of Crimea convicted Brother Vitaliy Burik and sentenced him to six years in prison. He was taken into custody from the courtroom.
Although Vitaliy faces many years of imprisonment, we are confident that he, along with all who are “sharers in the sufferings of the Christ,” will soon rejoice “during the revelation of his glory.”—1 Peter 4:12, 13.